Final Fantasy 7 Remake PS5 upgrade now available for those who downloaded the game via PS Plus

By published

The Yuffie DLC is also available for 25% less for a limited time

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intermission Intergrade
(Image credit: Square Enix)

Square Enix will be offering Final Fantasy 7 Remake PS5 upgrade for free to those who have previously downloaded the game via PS Plus. 

Announced via a tweet from the video game company, Square Enix shared that: "PS Plus subscribers who previously redeemed FinalFantasy VII Remake via PlayStation Plus will be able to upgrade to the PS5 version of the game" from this Wednesday (December 22) onwards.   

See more

This is great news for those who haven’t upgraded to the next-gen version yet, especially since previously you were only able to upgrade to the PS5 version of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake if you owned the game either physically or if you had purchased the digital version from the PlayStation Store. Before, players weren’t eligible to upgrade the PS Plus version of the game. 

So is it worth upgrading? The PS5 version of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake is a polished version of the PS4 version but with a few extra features. The PS5 version gives players a photo mode, enhanced visuals, haptic feedback (thanks to the DualSense controller), and an option to switch between the 'Graphics Mode' that prioritizes 4K visuals, and a 'Performance Mode' which will instead give you 60fps. Overall, it’s just the best way to experience Midgar.

As mentioned in the tweet, a free PS5 upgrade to PlayStation Plus members isn’t the only thing Square Enix is offering this holiday season, the Final Fantasy 7 Remake DLC Episode Intermission (which features everyone’s favorite ninja Yuffie) is also available for 25% off for a limited time. 

Looking for another JRPG to jump into over the holidays? Take a look at our list of games like Final Fantasy for inspiration. 

Hope Bellingham
Hope Bellingham

After studying Film Studies and Creative Writing at University, I was lucky enough to land a job as an intern at Player Two PR where I helped to release a number of indie titles. I then got even luckier when I became GamesRadar's trainee news writer where I get to spread the word about the goings-on in the video game world. My expertise lies in Animal Crossing related topics after spending the last 15 years immersing myself in island life. I also know a thing or two about The Last of Us, and way too much about the Kingdom Hearts series.