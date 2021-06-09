Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade has fixed that one infamous door

Yes, Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade has upgraded the textures on the infamous door.

In the cheeky tweet just below, the Final Fantasy 7 Remake Twitter account revealed the upgraded version of the notorious door for the upcoming Intergrade remaster. Finally, when Intergrade launches tomorrow on PS4 and PS5, we'll have the door we deserve.

And here we are. Good ol' Stargazer Heights. pic.twitter.com/8d0P4HQWnbJune 9, 2021 See more

If you're unfamiliar with what's going on here, the 'issue' first arose last year when Final Fantasy 7 Remake launched in April 2020. Players were quick to notice that one door in particular in the Sector 7 Slums area of the game was somewhat untextured, and appeared to almost be an error on the part of the developers.

Ever since then, the door has gained notoriety among certain sections of the Final Fantasy 7 fanbase. Some have repeatedly asked Square Enix to fix the textures on the door, while others have simply been content to play the game and look elsewhere for stunning visuals throughout Cloud's adventure in Midgar.

Now though, we have less than 24 hours to wait until we can explore Midgar all over again. Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade releases tomorrow on June 10 for PS4 and PS5, where it's a free upgrade for the latter console for anyone who already owns the base game.

Additionally, the InterMISSION DLC will also be launching alongside the upgraded game. This story-focused DLC episode stars Yuffie Kisaragi and Final Fantasy 7: Dirge of Cerberus' Sonon, seeing them journey to Midgar for a brand new adventure. Although the new story DLC episode is free, it's unfortunately only available to those on PS5, where the entire game will run at an upgraded 60 frames per second.

In fact, Yuffie's new story could have big implications for part two of Square Enix's remake. Previously, co-director Tetsuya Nomura teased during a livestream that part two of Final Fantasy 7 Remake would pick up immediately where Intergrade ends, hinting that Yuffie's story would bridge the gap between parts one and two of the remake. With part two still nowhere on the horizon, that's welcome news for players who are desperate to see where Cloud and company's story will go next.

