Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade ESRB rating reveals addition of blood

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade is going to add blood to the game for the first time.

Late last week on the PlayStation Store, it was noticed that a listing for Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade featured an updated ESRB rating (via The Gamer). While Intergrade will have the same ESRB rating as the 2020 game, it carries the addition of blood, which didn't feature in the previous release.

It's interesting to theorize about where the blood could potentially feature in Intergrade. The majority of the new content comes by way of the Episode Yuffie DLC, which adds the fan-favorite original character for a new HD adventure, so it stands to reason that this is where the major changes could feature.

It's strange to think about Final Fantasy 7 Remake omitting blood entirely, especially when characters are murdered with melee weapons on-screen (no spoilers here, but you might recall one scene in Shinra Tower). Even so, it stands to reason that the new blood would feature in Intergrade's new content, rather than the development team at Square Enix adding it into existing content.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade launches on June 10 for PS4 and PS5. While the game is releasing for both platforms, some content, like the Episode Yuffie DLC and the boosted frame rate, will be exclusive to Sony's next-gen console, meaning you'll need to shell out for a whole new console if you want to experience Yuffie's adventure.

