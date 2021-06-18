Final Fantasy 7 Remake could be coming to PC according to Epic Games Store listing

Final Fantasy 7 Remake looks like it is finally coming to PC, at least if a possible leak on the Epic Games Store is to be believed.

The mistake looks to have been made on the back end of the Epic Games Store which seems to accidentally list the game as on its way. It's not in plain sight though.

Found on EpicData (via IGN), the game's name was found deep in the files in a title with the codename 'Pineapple'. However, it seems there was one small slip up in the CloudSaveFolder which reveals the name Final Fantasy 7 Remake. While Epic Games clearly tried to obfuscate the game's listing, it looks like it missed one reference.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake coming to Epic Games Store is not that surprising based on past events. The game's PlayStation exclusivity is believed to have expired in April but news about the game on other platforms has not been officially revealed yet.

Lending credence to this leak is the fact that Kingdom Hearts came to the Epic Games Store exclusively. It seems that Square Enix has a preference for the store and/or Epic is paying handsomely to keep these fan favorites. Either way, it would make sense for Final Fantasy VII Remake to end up on the storefront.

Of course, none of this is confirmed, and it could be some kind of troll by a bored file namer. However, that seems unlikely at this point. Helping this news, just today Alan Wake Remastered was spotted in the store in much the same way.

Of course, with Final Fantasy 7 Remake recently getting a PS5 update in Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Intergrade, it'll be interesting to see what content would come with a PC version. We'd imagine that a PC version would be graphically comparable to the PS5 version, but would it come with the recent Yuffie DLC? Until we hear official confirmation from Epic Games or Square-Enix, we'll have to be patient and wait to learn more.

