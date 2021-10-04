Final Fantasy 16 producer indicates the game is nearly complete

Final Fantasy 16 producer Naoki Yoshida has hinted that development on the game is nearly finished.

Speaking during a Tokyo Game Show 2021 presentation (via VGC), Final Fantasy 16 producer Naoki Yoshida said that the forthcoming game "only has a few quality improvements left" . Yoshida further revealed that the game design team is currently finalizing the side quests set to appear in Final Fantasy 16, and character models are nearly finished.

This was the only update given on Final Fantasy 16 during Square Enix's portion of the Tokyo Game Show 2021 over the past weekend. Previously, Yoshida indicated that although Square Enix was pushing for Final Fantasy 16 to have a large presence at the showcase itself, this was unlikely to happen due to the ongoing development timeline of the game itself.

That being said, Yoshida has let a few minor development details slip about Final Fantasy 16 over the past few months. The producer previously stated that English voice recording is going ahead first, ahead of native Japanese audio, and even earlier this year in February, Yoshida hinted that Final Fantasy 16 could have an 'easy mode' planned to help newcomers adjust to the action-RPG elements.

The wait for Final Fantasy 16 continues to be an agonizing one. First revealed in September 2020 at a PlayStation showcase as a PS5 exclusive with a stylish cinematic trailer, at the time Yoshida said that new information about the game would be coming in early 2021, but since then news around the action-RPG has been scant. Nonetheless, Final Fantasy 16 remains one of the most hotly anticipated games on the planet.

