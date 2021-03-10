Final Fantasy 16 PC version could launch after the PS5 release according to Sony advert

Final Fantasy 16 might not be coming to PC on the same day as PS5 after all, if a Brazilian PS5 advert is correct.

When Final Fantasy 16 was first revealed last year at a PlayStation showcase, it was quietly announced that the game would also be arriving on PC. While many took that to mean the game would arrive on PC at the same time as PS5, that might not necessarily be the case.

Over on the PlayStation Brazil YouTube channel, a video was uploaded that focuses on upcoming PS5 games like Deathloop, Ghostwire: Tokyo, and Final Fantasy 16. The small print at the bottom of the screen during the trailer says that Final Fantasy 16 (via Google Translate) "not available on other platforms for a limited time after launching on PS5", which seemingly contradicts speculation that it'll launch on PC at the same time.

Right now, there isn't a confirmed release date for Final Fantasy 16. In fact, there's barely any information to go on about the upcoming game, but producer Naoki Yoshida recently revealed that this is by design, stating that the production team want to avoid saying something "half baked" and causing speculation about the game.

We do know about the world in which the game takes place, however. We'll be playing as a warrior called Clive, as he struggles to protect his younger brother, Joshua, from mysterious god-like beings. The pair are accompanied by childhood friend Jill on their adventure, as they strive to rid the world of enigmatic Crystals, that seemingly hold power over all life in the world. Previously, producer Yoshida promised more information about Final Fantasy 16 in early 2021, so here's hoping there's an announcement or reveal planned relatively soon for the action RPG.

