Final Fantasy 16 characters and world detailed in new teaser website

The first teaser information for Final Fantasy 16 has now been published by Square Enix, with details of characters and the game's world being revealed.

Firstly, you can see three main characters from Final Fantasy 16 just below. There's Clive (left), the protector of his younger brother Joshua (middle), and Jill (right), a family friend that's been acquainted with the pair for quite some time.

Introducing the heroes of Final Fantasy XVI: Clive, Joshua, and Jill. First details: https://t.co/vezgdFrc7o pic.twitter.com/XwA6uaRVNVOctober 29, 2020

Over on the PlayStation Blog, producer Naoki Yoshida revealed some additional details about the trio. Firstly, the protagonist of Final Fantasy 16 is Clive Rosefield, and Yoshida reveals that the young knight and older man seen in the debut trailer are one and the same: they're both Clive.

Elsewhere, the key art for Final Fantasy 16 can be seen just below. It's a fairly stunning piece of art, showcasing the older version of Clive Rosefield.

Take a step back and admire a brand new piece of artwork for #FF16, the latest standalone, numbered title in the @FinalFantasy series.Today we've launched the official #FFXVI website, introducing the world and characters from the game.Take a look here: https://t.co/fGMOWou8oR pic.twitter.com/6SgKA8vgf1October 29, 2020

As for the teaser website itself, which went live earlier today, there's new details about the in-game world. This land is called Valisthea, "a land blessed by the light of the Mothercrystals." There are six totals kingdoms scattered throughout this land, and it's the Grand Duchy of Rosaria where Clive, Joshua, and Jill hail from.

The teaser website also details a powerful force called "Eikons" in the world of Final Fantasy 16. "The Eikons are the most powerful and deadly creatures in Valisthea," the teaser website reads. "Each resides within a Dominant—a single man or woman who is blessed with the ability to call upon their dread power. In some nations these Dominants are treated as royalty in admiration of this strength—in others they are bound in fear of it, and forced to serve as weapons of war. Those who are born as Dominants cannot escape their fate, however cruel it may be."

As expected, the next major announcement surrounding Final Fantasy 16 will take place in 2021. Staff at Square Enix are currently working towards completing the game, and when it does release, it'll be a console exclusive for the PS5.

For more on Final Fantasy 16, see why we reckon it's a game made in recognition of Final Fantasy 14's enduring success.