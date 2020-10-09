Final Fantasy 16 protagonist revealed as staff work towards completing the game

New details surrounding the Final Fantasy 16 story have made their way online, and it finally looks like we know who we'll be playing as in Square Enix's next adventure.

Below, you can see a fan translation of the latest Famitsu magazine. The magazine briefly runs over some plot details for Final Fantasy 16, as well as interviewing both producer Naoki Yoshida and director Hiroshi Takai.

The latest Famitsu magazine has some new info on Final Fantasy 16 + new comments from Yoshi-P and Takai!Tidbits:-Protagonist IS the one who says (re: Joshua) "Stop! He's my younger brother!"-Humans cannot live w/o crystals-Staff are working towards completion of the game. pic.twitter.com/Sq4yUwXxfvOctober 9, 2020

So it seems as though we'll be playing as a knight in Final Fantasy 16, who is the older brother of Joshua. I remember back when Final Fantasy 16 was first revealed there were theories about dual protagonists, changing back and forth between the younger and older warriors glaring at each other near the end of the debut trailer. Now it seems like we'll be playing as the older character, who has a scar on the left side of his face.

Additionally, it's revealed that humans cannot survive in this fantasy world without the aid of Crystals. "There has been much strife over the Mother Crystal," the description from Famitsu reads. You might remember that Crystals were referenced a fair amount in the reveal trailer for Final Fantasy 16.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that basic development of Final Fantasy 16 has been completed. The Famitsu issue confirms that "staff are working towards the completion of the game," and it would seem like Final Fantasy 16 is further along than we realised.

Right now, Final Fantasy 16 doesn't have a release date, but we know that it'll eventually be coming to PS5, as well as PC. In the interview with Famitsu, producer Yoshida reiterates that the next major announcement surrounding the game will come next year in 2021.

