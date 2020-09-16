Final Fantasy 16 is produced by Naoki Yoshida, but might not release "for some time"

Naoki Yoshida, the director and producer credited with having saved Final Fantasy 14, is working as the producer on the newly-announced Final Fantasy 16. Yoshida confirmed his role on the game in comment shared on Twitter by Bloomberg's Jason Schreier, revealing that he would be working alongside director Hiroshi Takai.

While the pair's involvement is likely to be good news for long-term fans of the series (Takai also worked on FF5, 11, and 14), it sounds as though they won't be getting their hands on the new game for a while yet. Yoshida says that today's footage "represents but a fraction of what our team has accomplished since the start of development," but says that the next significant reveal for the game won't come until next year.

Takai echoes those sentiments, stating that "though we're pouring our hearts and souls into this project each and every day, it may still be some time before we can get it into your hands."

That's definitely not a release date, and what's more it suggests we won't be seeing the game for a long while yet. Final Fantasy 16 will definitely be coming to PC as well as PS5, but there's currently no word on whether it'll be available on current-gen software as well.