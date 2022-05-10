FIFA is dead, replaced by EA Sports FC

After months of rumors and speculation, EA has confirmed that its series of football games will drop the FIFA name and be known as EA Sports FC starting in 2023.

EA Sports FC will be a direct continuation of the FIFA series and include "the same great experiences, modes, leagues, tournaments, clubs and athletes will be there," EVP and EA Sports GM Cam Weber said in a press release.

"Ultimate Team, Career Mode, Pro Clubs and VOLTA Football will all be there. Our unique licensing portfolio of more than 19,000+ players, 700+ teams, 100+ stadiums and 30 leagues that we’ve continued to invest in for decades will still be there, uniquely in EA Sports FC. That includes exclusive partnerships with the Premier League, LaLiga, Bundesliga, Serie A, the MLS – and more to come."

More info on EA Sports FC will be revealed in the summer of 2023.

FIFA 23 will still launch in 2022, as the final EA game under that name. "We are committed to ensuring the next FIFA is our best ever," Weber says, "with more features, game modes, World Cup content, clubs, leagues, competitions, and players than any FIFA title before."

The EA Sports FC name was spotted in a trademark listing back in October 2021, shortly after the company said it was "exploring the idea of renaming our global EA Sports football games." Insiders reported in March 2022 that the trademark was, indeed, set to be the game's title.

EA has been publishing games under the FIFA name since FIFA International Soccer on the Mega Drive/Genesis in 1993. EA signed a licensing agreement with FIFA back in 2013, which is set to expire on December 31, 2022.

If you're looking for more of the best sports games, you can follow that link.