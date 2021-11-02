FIFA 22 ePremier League returns with a new next-gen format and a £100,000 prize pool

The ePremier League is returning, coming to FIFA 22 in partnership with the current season.

In an announcement today, EA confirmed that the competition, which allows players to represent their top-flight football club, is returning for its fourth year. For the 2021/22 season, the tournament's prize pool has been upped to £100,000, with the three top-ranking players also gaining a place at FIFA 22's Global Series Playoffs.

No matter how good you are, you'll be able to compete by registering to take part in a series of qualifying tournaments taking place between November and January. Make it to the top, and you could earn a place at the Grand Final, where the two best players from each of the Premiership's 20 teams - one competing on a PS5, the other on an Xbox Series X - will compete in a new format. For the first time, players will work collaboratively in a series of 1v1 matches against those from other clubs.

This could be the last time that the ePreimer League is partnered with a FIFA game, however. Multiple avenues point to EA's desire to leave the FIFA license behind and rebrand its football series , which means that next year's tournament might look a little different. EA could maintain its agreements with the FA and the Premier League themselves, but, in name at least, the FIFA series could be nearing its end after nearly three decades.