FIFA 22 adds Alex Scott as the series' first English-speaking female commentator

FIFA 22 has recruited Alex Scott as a brand new commentator for this year's game.

As announced earlier this week by EA, Alex Scott will make history as the first woman to commentate in the FIFA franchise. "Representation is crucial and the inclusion of an English-speaking female commentator on FIFA is game-changing. The impact it will have is simply stratospheric. It’s a big moment for me personally and professionally," Scott said in a press release from EA.

"It’s an honour to be part of the FIFA gaming institution, alongside some of my brilliant presenting colleagues. Whilst I am the first English-speaking female broadcaster to feature in FIFA, I will certainly not be the last," the former England star continued. "I know this is just the start of stronger female footballing representation from EA SPORTS and the football community as a whole."

The way this works is that Scott will be featured as a "goal commentator" in FIFA 22. For the unfamiliar, this means that rather than commentating on the full 90-minute games themselves, Scott will instead buzz in to report on goals from other games, temporarily taking over from the two-person broadcast team in regular matches to report on goals elsewhere.

Scott has an absolutely astounding career at both the national and international level of football. A regular for Arsenal, Scott would earn 140 caps for the England team, eventually representing Team GB at the London 2012 Olympic Games. After retiring from the game, Scott was announced earlier this year in May to be taking over from Dan Walker as the host of Football Focus.

As for the wider game of FIFA 22, the next entry in EA's series will launch later this year on October 1 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. While last year's FIFA 21 afforded a free upgrade for all players switching to next-gen consoles, the forthcoming unfortunately scraps this, and you'll have to shell out $99.99 for the Ultimate Edition if you want a next-gen upgrade further down the line.

For a more detailed report on everything that EA's next entry in the franchise is changing up this year, head over to our FIFA 22 preview for more.