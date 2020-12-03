FIFA 21 PS5 and Xbox Series X and S editions launch for "most players"

Worldwide launch of next-gen version still scheduled for December 4

FIFA 21 next-gen
FIFA 21's next-gen upgrade has launched a day early for "most players", according to the EA Sports FIFA Twitter account. 

The account did caveat the news that worldwide availability is still planned for December 4, so you might not yet have access to the PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S version. 

If you are one of the lucky ones, then you should be able to head to your PS5 or Xbox to download the roughly 50GB next-gen edition update. You can do this on PS5 by clicking the "Add to Library" button that reportedly appears on the game panel on the home screen. Alternatively, you can head to the library and click View Product to find the PS5 version. 

Now, I say reportedly there because I haven't got the option to upgrade yet. In fact, my PS5 gives me the option of buying the PS5 version from PSN, but not downloading it. This might be because my copy of FIFA 21 is on disc, but another GamesRadar writer has a digital copy and has had the same experience. 

Other players on Twitter are having similar issues, with PSN reportedly saying they can't download the game. 

It should be noted that there doesn't appear to be too much consistency in who has and hasn't got access to the next-gen editions. Two members of the GamesRadar team who have digital editions of FIFA 21 have been able to download the PS5 version, so it does seem like a case of pot luck at this moment in time. 

Of course, this hopefully won't be an issue when FIFA 21 launches on next-gen machines officially tomorrow. From our FIFA 21 PS5 and Xbox Series X preview, sports editor Ben Wilson got an early glimpse of the upgraded match view, writing: "This new perspective fits half the pitch on the screen at any one time, giving much more insight into your players’ movements, and opponents’ defensive line and pressing tendencies. With the benefit of souped-up lighting and shading, it all looks so much more like the real thing."

Can't wait to try out next-gen football? Read our FIFA 21 review here.

