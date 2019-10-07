FIFA 20 servers are down, along EA's other games

The FIFA 20 servers went down around 4 pm EST / 9 pm BST today, along with all of the other games under the EA umbrella, including Apex Legends and Battlefield 5. This means it's likely an issue with EA's servers.

The official support account for EA tweeted "We are aware of connectivity problems with our games. We'll keep you up to date on progress here. Thanks for your reports" shortly after players took to Twitter to voice their ire. Shortly after, however, the account tweeted that EA was also aware of issues logging onto help.ea.com, an especially irritating quandary considering players seeking answers for downed servers couldn't even use EA's help site. The help site crashing is likely due to the worldwide popularity of FIFA 20 - the problem appears to be affecting EA servers worldwide, as reports have come in from the US, UK, and other parts of Europe.

At around 5:20 pm EST / 10:20 pm BST, @EAhelp reported that there was "some recovery to connectivity" but everything was not back to normal yet. That FIFA 20's servers are down is the subject of much derision from gamers who feel like the game has had a less than stellar first few weeks.

The EA Servers go down easier than a Liverpool player in the box. #FIFA20October 7, 2019

Apex Legends players have reported seeing error codes 100 or 103 that are preventing them from logging into their EA accounts. It seems like some people have regained access, but not all, so for the rest of us, it's just a waiting game.