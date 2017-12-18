FIFA 18 Ultimate Team’s best bargains, as chosen by developer EA Canada

Kante, Vardy, Salah, Mane: if you're a regular FIFA 18 online player then you're no doubt bored of facing the same Meta players in 80% of matches. And there's a temptation to follow suit once you have sufficient coinage to do so. But kids, don't be a Meta sweater. Instead, listen to developer EA Canada's recommendations for bargains to be had in Ultimate Team at a fraction of those players' costs.

“If you have a few thousand coins and are looking to find a bargain there are a number of players who can help you on your way, depending on your play style," live service producer Yahsir Qureshi tells FourFourTwo. "[For instance,] looking for a GK? You’d be hard pressed to find better bargains than Asmir Begovic, Joe Hart or Jose Reina." All three are currently available for under 1,400 coins.

It's a similar story for outfield players. "If you are looking for defenders to outmuscle opponents, Ashley Williams, Daniele Rugani and Ryan Bertrand are very strong candidates. If you are looking for midfielders who are versatile and provide different options to suit most play styles, Yohan Cabaye, Quincy Promes and Suso fit the bill."

"If you're looking for bargain attacking players who can outpace defenders, Joshua King, Jose Izquierdo and Luciano Narsingh all present a constant threat to any defence.”

I can vouch for the excellence of Promes in particular – although you're best off doing the Russian League set of Squad Building Challenges for his mega-powered 86-rated card once you have a bit of cash to spare. (Check out GR+'s coin-making guide for an extensive look at how you can make millions.)

