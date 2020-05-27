Fast & Furious Crossroads release date set for August

Fast & Furious Crossroads is bringing cars, gadgets, and family to PC, PS4, and Xbox One on August 7, 2020.

Developer Slightly Mad Studios and Bandai Namco revealed the first gameplay trailer for the upcoming title today, showing off Crossroads' single-player story mode. Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, and Tyrese Gibson all appear in the campaign, reprising their respective roles of Dom, Letty, and Roman.

Fast & Furious Crossroads tells a new story, set in the same fictional universe as The Fate of the Furious and Fast and Furious 9. The latter film was recently delayed by just under a year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic . You can't really tell what the main thrust of Crossroads' plot is from this trailer, aside from pulling off improbable heists with extremely fast cars, but that's never slowed the series down any.

Both Sonequa Martin Green and Asia Kate Dillon will join the Fast & Furious cast for in Crossroads as well. And I'm just saying, if they can bring back Han , they can definitely find a way to work some video game characters into future movies.

While Slightly Mad Studios is known for making racing games, it looks like Crossroads will also blend in some other abilities like lock-on weaponry and a light hacking minigame. The studio plans to show off "an unprecedented three-way multiplayer mode" in coming weeks, and I'm just gonna put this thought in your brain right now: Destiny with cars? Maybe 2020 will finally start looking up if we get Destiny with cars.