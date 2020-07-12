Far Cry 6 release date confirmed for February 2021 during Ubisoft Forward

Far Cry 6 has been announced with a February 18, 2021 release date for PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia.

Revealed as part of the Ubisoft Forward event, Far Cry 6 is the latest in the long-running series and will take us to a fictional country called Yara, set on an island in the heart of the Caribbean, which is clearly based on some Southern American locations. The country is run by the president, Anton Castillo (played by Giancarlo Esposito of Breaking Bad and Mandalorian fame), who you see in this first trailer (watch it below) giving a harsh lesson to his son, Diego (played by Coco's Anthony Gonzalez).

Castillo was elected president off the back of his idea to rebuild paradise, but as you can see, it's not exactly going to plan. Yara is a country that's been left impoverished after decades of economic sanctions, meaning the citizens are divided - and very angry. Especially after Castillo's promise to rebuild the country actually involved creating a slave state, made up of the people that dared to speak out against him.

Thus, a guerrilla revolution has risen up to fight against the president. You play as one of the guerrilla fighters, a character called Danny Rojas - who you can choose to play as male or female. For the first time in a Far Cry game, you'll actually be able to see your character in cutscenes and other narrative sections, which is a fresh change for the series. Rojas is a military drop out, who's having to discover how best to fit in with the other guerilla fighters, discovering the plethora of motivations that drive them.

Some of you will be pleased to hear that the Fangs for Hire animal companion feature is making a comeback here, with a variety of critters to call your pals. I'm already particularly fond of a rather portly sausage dog called Chorizo, who's been confirmed as the first of them.

In development at Ubisoft Toronto, Far Cry 6 is said to have the most ambitious open-world of all Far Cry games to date, with the game taking place across the entire country, including dense jungles, beaches, rural locales and urban areas such as the capital city of Esperanza.

There's more information to come in the coming months, but you'll be able to play Far Cry 6 on February 18 yourself anyway.