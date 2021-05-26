Far Cry 6 gameplay reveal coming this Friday

A Far Cry 6 gameplay reveal is coming this Friday, May 28.

The first look at Far Cry 6 gameplay will air at 9:30am PT / 12:30pm ET / 5:30pm BST on Ubisoft's official Twitch and YouTube accounts.

Xbox will also air the gameplay reveal on its official Twitch channel , so there's plenty of places to tune in to make sure you catch the Far Cry 6 gameplay in all its glory. Far Cry 6 is set to release before March 2022 after it was pushed from February of this year due to COVID 19. Aside from the explosive trailer that shows Giancarlo Esposito as dictator Antón Castillo, we haven't seen much of Far Cry 6. Looks like this Friday will change that.

We know from a Ubisoft Blog interview with narrative director Navid Khavari that Yara, the fictional country in which Far Cry 6 is set, is "an island that's been essentially cut off from the rest of the world for 50 years, been in an economic downturn, electing this leader on the back of this idea of building a new paradise." Esposito's Antón "lulled people into believing this was the only answer for them. That he was the one that was going to solve all their problems."

When creating Yara, Ubisoft devs spent time in Cuba, a country that served as the main source of inspiration for the game, both in its idyllic island setting and in its political situation.

Yara, like Cuba, has been subjected to years of trade sanctions, which makes for limited (or at least outdated) weaponry. And Far Cry 6 will be the first Far Cry game set in an urban environment, which should add some verticality to a series previously not known for taking gameplay skywards.

This Friday's gameplay reveal should show off how the new environments and weapons affect the sequel's play style. We may even see more of the employable AI companions, Amigos for Hire - like the dog in the wheelchair, Chorizo.

Check out the Far Cry 6 trailer VFX breakdown, which shows how Giancarlo Esposito became Antón Castillo.