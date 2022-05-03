Marvel fans reveal their top picks to replace Jon Watts as Fantastic Four director

Following on from the news that Spider-Man: No Way Home's Jon Watts has departed Fantastic Four, MCU fans have taken to social media to suggest who should replace the director.

"While my pick for director of Marvel Studios’ Fantastic Four was Brad Bird, I’m all in on the idea of John Krasinski himself directing and starring," one fan wrote.

Krasinski, who has long been a fancasting frontrunner to play Mister Fantastic in Fantastic Four alongside his wife Emily Blunt as Sue Storm, is on the lips of Marvel viewers everywhere as the lead choice to sit in the director’s chair.

Others have called him the "perfect choice", while one also echoes either Bird, who has directing credits including The Incredibles and Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol to his name, or Krasinski as replacements: "I’m hoping they get either John Krasinski or Brad Bird as a director."

Other suggestions have included Deborah Chow and Bryce Dallas Howard. Both have recently made a splash in the sci-fi space with Chow helming the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series and Howard making her mark on a galaxy far, far away directing episodes of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.

Another responded to the news by reeling off a host of familiar names that could be drafted in: "Sucks that Watts won't be directing this movie. Hopefully they find a good director like Jon Favreau, Peyton Reed, Brad Bird, John Krasinski. Why not do Deborah Chow or Bryce Dallas Howard?"

No replacement director has yet been announced for the undated Fantastic Four. Watts' exit from the movie was amicable, the filmmaker simply needing a break from superheroes after helming every entry in Tom Holland's Spider-Man series.

"Making three Spider-Man films was an incredible and life-changing experience for me," he said in a statement. "I’m eternally grateful to have been a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for seven years. I’m hopeful we’ll work together again and I can’t wait to see the amazing vision for Fantastic Four brought to life."

Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, and co-president Louis D’Esposito, said: "Collaborating with Jon on the Spider-Man films has been a true pleasure. We were looking forward to continuing our work with him to bring the Fantastic Four into the MCU but understand and are supportive of his reasons for stepping away. We are optimistic that we will have the opportunity to work together again at some point down the road."

