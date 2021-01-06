Fan creates incredibly detailed Pokemon Center in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

One dedicated Animal Crossing: New Horizons player has managed to create a convincing Pokémon center in Nintendo's creative playground.

Ollie, who posts all of their Pokémon-themed designs to the Instagram account @acnh.pokeland shared a screenshot of their Pokémon Center which features the instantly recognisable Pokéball pattern on the floor, Chansey poking her head over the counter, and even Nurse Joy herself posing in the middle of the Pokémon hospital.

Other fans were enamoured with the post with many asking for the QR codes for the customised designs in order to recreate the famous care centre themselves. Ollie even has a highlight reel on their Instagram account committed to sharing their Pokémon design codes with other players.

Recreating iconic pop culture locations in Animal Crossing: New Horizons has become a growing trend. Earlier this year, a fellow Pokémon fan took it a step further by turning their entire island into a homage to Pokémon Gold and Pokemon Silver.

Another example of an expertly crafted replica made its way across the internet just the week before. The Instagram account @mistycove.isle, who also uses the site to share their Animal Crossing creations, has expertly recreated Joey and Chandler’s apartment from Friends... Even down to the duck and Foosball table which are accurately placed in the fan-made room.

Many other fans have also tried their hand at recreating their favourite fictional locations in the game, including the likes of Midgar from Final Fantasy VII Remake , Studio Ghibli’s Spirited Away , Traverse Town from Kingdom Hearts 3 , and even this scene from Bob’s Burgers , which one user commented: “I don’t know how you got one of my favorite scenes to be even better but you did it.”