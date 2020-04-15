Pokemon Gold and Silver recreated in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

An Animal Crossing: New Horizons player has recreated the world of Pokemon Gold and Silver on their own island, in what has to be one of the most impressive constructions on Nintendo's recently released life simulator sequel so far.

The exhaustively detailed reconstruction, which you can see for yourself in the video below, contains everything you remember from the original Gameboy Colour games, right down to the Poké Balls you can interact with, as well as Trainers.

The end of the video (first spotted by Nintendo Life) also shows all of the design tiles used to build Johto (the setting of Pokemon Gold and Silver) from scratch, though these are sadly not yet available for public use on your own Animal Crossing island at the moment.

This is hardly the first time an Animal Crossing: New Horizons player has gone the extra mile since Nintendo launched the title last month. Some have held Tom Nook's nephews hostage in an attempt to pay off their mortgage, while others have given us some of the best Animal Crossing: New Horizons memes that Nook Miles can buy.

