Fallout tabletop RPG details revealed, alongside a limited Special Edition - here's where to pre-order

A Fallout tabletop RPG has been on the cards for a while, but nobody knew much about it - until now. Alongside details of the project itself, we can exclusively reveal a limited-run Special Edition ahead of its pre-order launch at 2pm GMT, March 31.

With only 2,000 units going on sale, this souped-up version of the Fallout tabletop RPG - known as 'Fallout 2d20' thanks to its use of the 2d20 system - is aiming squarely at collectors. Besides unique packaging in Vault-Tec blue and yellow that's designed to look like something you'd find in the wasteland, this Special Edition is themed around the G.E.C.K (otherwise known as the Garden of Eden Creation Kit) from Fallout 2, Fallout 3, and Fallout 76. Its box mimics the in-game device as a result.

As you'd expect, you'll find plenty of loot once you flip open the lid. Namely, the Special Edition contains the core rulebook with a blue, seemingly-textured collector's cover featuring a golden trim, a GM Toolkit, custom Fallout dice, and 50 actual Nuka Cola Caps made by a real bottle cap manufacturer. In the UK, it retails for £140 on developer Modiphius Entertainment's website.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Modiphius Entertainment) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Modiphius Entertainment)

As for the standard version, this 400-page tome will give players and gamemasters the tools they need to create characters in - and conquer - Fallout's post-apocalyptic wasteland. We don't know the US pricing yet, but a UK copy will cost £38.

"In Fallout 2d20, players will create their own survivors, super mutants, ghouls, and even Mister Handy robots," the press release notes. Armed with iconic weapons from the series and lore to inspire players, it uses Modiphius Entertainment's "2d20 cinematic role-playing system" rather than the mechanics you'd find in the best Dungeons and Dragons books. The same was true of the studio's excellent Dishonored roleplaying game, so that's good news.

No matter which version you get, the game can be enhanced with unique Vault-Tec dice made specifically for the Fallout tabletop RPG, maps of iconic Fallout locations, character sheets, and cardboard Nuka Cola Caps that are all sold separately. More supplements are on the way, too.

Although we've yet to dive into the book itself, we're pretty optimistic; Modiphius Entertainment was responsible for the Star Trek pen-and-paper series, and that ranks amongst the best tabletop RPGs if you ask us. Similarly, it has ample history with Bethesda properties thanks to the Fallout: Wasteland Warfare and The Elder Scrolls: Call to Arms miniature wargames.

