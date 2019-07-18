Fallout 76 power armor: the best locations to find it fast

There two things everyone wants in Fallout 76 and that's to find Fallout 76 power armor locations, closely followed by finding fusion cores to keep it running. Fortunately the two usually go together, so find a Fallout 76 power armor location, and you'll often potentially find a fusion core nearby. There's countless places to find power armor on the Fallout 76 map and instead of highlighting them all we've picked out the easiest ones to get quickly. So in open, mostly low level areas, and if they're behind a locked door it's a level 1 lock.

One thing worth noting in Fallout 76 and that's power armor is a random spawn. These locations are where it can appear, but not a guarantee it will. In most cases there'll still be a power armor crafting frame so you know you're in the right area, although some sets are just out in the open. If power armor does spawn it appears for everyone as well, so it's possible someone else could have found it and grabbed it before you got there.

You'll need to find a few sets of Fallout 76 power armor as they never appear complete. You'll get an arm here, a torso there and you'll need to salvage frames a few times before you get all the bits (finding both legs is a real challenge). Crafting is possible but that's a much more late game thing, so for now check out the Fallout 76 power armor locations and info below:

How to use Fallout 76 power armor

You’ll find Fallout 76 power armor scattered around the map, apparently in a mix of regular and random locations (check our Fallout 76 power armor location map below for more on that). Finding a set however is only the start of your mecha-suit journey as there’s more to things here than just finding metal legs and putting them on.

When you first find some Fallout 76 power armor you’ll have to strip off all the actual armor to leave a bare frame before you can get in it. This is because while there’s no level limitation on the frame, there will be on the armor pieces that equip on it, so the arms, legs, chest and helmet. The level restrictions break down as follows:

Raider Power Armor - level 15+

T-45 Power Armor - level 25+

T-51 Power Armor - level 30+

T-60 Power Armor - level 40+

X-01 Power Armor - level 50

There’s also a new form of excavator armor that boosts resources when mining. That's crafted and unlocked as part of a mission called Miner Miracles that you can only access at level 25 so it's not a good starter option.

So reiterate, you can wear the frame at any level, but you will need to be the appropriate level to equip any of the actual armor pieces on it. Even a bare frame has bonuses however, increasing strength, boosting all forms of damage resistance and making you immune to falling damage. You will however need a fusion core to power it, without one you won’t be able to run, use power attacks or aim with VATs. From what we’ve seen so far fusion cores can be found in generators that often appear near power armor locations and, if you see one, it’s likely worth checking to see if there’s some armor nearby.

Look out for power generators like this one on the left in Fallout 76 to get the fusion cores you need to fuel your power armor.

So, when you first find some power armor you’ll need to take all the bits off (by storing them in your inventory) before you get in it. When you leave you’ll be able to ‘collect’ it which will add it to your apparel inventory. It’ll also be collected automatically if you leave the area, disconnect or enough time passes, so you don’t have to worry about losing it. As we understand the current system you can have as many sets you like but only ‘bind’ to one that then can’t be used (/stolen) by anyone else.

Fallout 76 power armor locations

So far we’ve discovered 15 Fallout 76 power armor locations of varying authenticity based on our own discoveries and that of the Fallout 76 community. It looks like they don’t always appear in a known location, although it’s not clear whether that’s due to someone else taking them first or because they’re randomly spawned. The yellow frame that supports them does seem to be constant though, so if you find one of those maybe try fast travelling away and back again to see if it respawns. It also looks like standalone suits of power armor can also appear in more random locations around the map without a stand. It’s possible that a better luck stat might help you there.

This is a work in process for the time being as we find, add and confirm more Fallout 76 power locations to the map (and feel free to add any you find in the comments below). For the time being these are locations where Fallout 76 power armor has been found so far.

1 Striker Row

The Ash Heap maybe isn't the best place to head to straight away as you'll need breathing protection and probably a half decent level to survive. But if you can make it there's some power armor out in the open in a rock alcove at Striker Row near some road barriers. There's also some in a Red Rockets station near by.

2 Nuka-Cola plant

You can’t really miss the Nuka-Cola plant once you get near it because the building is the shape of a giant bottle. Head south/south west of Vault 76 and you should find it near a fork in the river. Once inside (you might need to pick a lock) find the basement and look for a big room with a yellow crane/bulldozer type machine. You should find some power armor in the corner.

3 Point Pleasant

You might head Point Pleasant’s way to check out the Mothman Museum but while you’re there you can also grab some power armor. Look for a bridge in town, if you can find the church you should be near it - aim for the 'M' of the Mothman sign on the map and look for a green pharmacy. With the pharmacy on your left head up the stairs on your left and you should see a building with a hole smashed in the wall. Head through the hole and when you come out the other side take the stairs to the roof immediately on your left. You should see a wooden path other the top of the bridge, head over it and take the right hand fork you encounter about half way. Look down to your right as you reach the next rooftop and you should see some power armor near a red sofa.

4 WV Lumber Co

In the far north west of the map, near the river, you’ll find the WV Lumber Co. It’s a lumber Mill full of Super Mutants, so minus points. But there’s power armor, so every cloud.

5 Hornwright Industrial Mining Company

In Charlestown, south of Vault 76 near a river junction, you should be able to pick up a mission called The Motherlode involving a beacon that will take you to some power armor. It’s not a quick mission, involving getting keycards and completing an exam on a terminal but you’ll find some power armor at the bottom of some stairs along the way.

6 Unmarked cave

Head way north, directly above Vault 76 and look for an unmarked cave at a location called The Crosshair. There’s Raider Power armor inside.

7 Aaronholdt Homestead

North, and a touch west of Vault 73, you’ll find a farm called the Aaronholdt Homestead. There’s a shed near several grain silos with a power generator outside (grab the core) and in there you’ll find some power armor waiting. You'll need to find the key if you can't pick it open, which is on a nearby body.

8 Moundsville Penitentiary, in the prison yard

There are a lot of Super Mutants around Moundsville Penitentiary so maybe not a place to hit up early on. When you can handle it, blast your way through the hole in the wall around the back and head for the building in the centre of the yard.

9 Morgantown Train Yard

Near MorganTown, east of Vault 76, you'll find a train yard. On the western side there's a watch tower and between the two warehouses in front of it you should find a green army train carriage. Inside you'll find some power armor.

10 Silo shed north of Billing Homestead

Directly north of the Nuka-Cola plant you’ll find the Billing Homestead, and in the northern part of that you’ll find some grain silos and a shed. Check the shed for some power armor.

11 Camp Venture

Find camp Venture in the south east of the map and you should find some power armor In the yard.

12 Watoga

Near the big tower in Watoga, in the south east of the map, you’ll find a crashed vertibird and signs of a fight. Right by the vertibird you’ll find some power armor on the floor. There's also some to find on the roof of a nearby emergency building.

13 Drop Site V9

In the far, far south east you’ll find a place called Drop Site V9. There’s some power armor in there, and in Survey Camp Alpha just to the west.

14 Clarksberg

Near Wavy Willard’s Water Park, a little ways south of it, you’ll find Clarksberg. It’s a small town and full of angry robots, apparently the only survivors of a human/machine labour dispute. Look for a tall building with a fire escape on the side that doesn’t reach the ground. Head behind it and you’ll find a barricade with “Man Before Machine” written on it and some stairs up. Follow that roof around to the right and you reach the fire escape. The power armor will be in the next floor up.

15 Belching Betty

You can find some power armor near Bernie, around the shaft at Burning Mine on the Eastern side of Ash Heap.

16 Arktos Pharma

When you reach the area look for the Arktos Pharma garage on the left hand side. Use the stairs and walkways over the buses to reach the hole in the ceiling and upper floors. The power armour is locked in a room behind a computer terminal with a hacking level of 0.

17 Wade Airport 1

At Wade airport you should find a small aircraft hangar at the northern end of the runway by the flight tower. There’s some power armor in the hanger.

18 Wade Airport 2

Look for the blue trailer at the southern end of the runway which has some power armor inside. You’ll need a lockpick skill level 2 to open the door but other than that it’s yours for the taking.

19 Silva Homestead

At the Silca Homestead look for a round barn with a red tractor inside. There should be some power armor in a power armor frame at the back of the building. You might find some radroaches in there but they're low level.

20 Black Bear Lodge

hen you get to Black Bear Lodge you should see a small barn with a fallen tree on it to the west of the bigger building. The power armor’s in there, just as you go in the door.

21 Poseidon Energy Plant WV-06

There are few buildings at the Poseidon Energy Plant but look for the biggest one with the blue pipes and these army vehicles outside three sets of doors. Go through any of the doors and straight ahead until you see these stairs going down. Follow the corridor around until you see a room with a workbench in and some power armor at the back.

Fallout 76 patch notes | Fallout 76 vending machines | Fallout 76 mutations | Fallout 76 mothman | Fallout 76 tips | Fallout 76 CAMP tips | Can you play Fallout 76 single player | Fallout 76 perk cards | How to build the best Fallout 76 CAMP | Fallout 76 map | How to get Two Shot Explosive guns in Fallout 76