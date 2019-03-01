Fallout 76 players set up in-game police department to protect and serve low level wasteland wanderers

Wandering the scorched remains of West Virginia in Fallout 76 is no cake walk. Not only do you have to contend with the usual pantheon of mutated creatures and elemental dangers, but Bethesda's latest RPG is also populated with real players, many of whom are willing and ready to take your character down at first sight.

It makes for an anarchic, Hobbesian state of nature where life is nasty, brutish, and short, so thank goodness a bunch of players on PS4 are looking to implement some semblance of civility into the game. The Appalachia PD is a group of concerned post-apocalypse citizens who have bandied together to form a paramilitary service, designed to assist any vulnerable wanderers across the multiplayer wastelands of Fallout 76.

"We aim for players new to the game usually levels 1-30", reads the Appalachia PD's Reddit post . "We provide assistance on missions and events free of charge, offer protection from higher level players and wanted players, but most importantly we try to give players a fun experience. We role play as police officers obviously and try to make experiences fun! Our camps will also be open to you to utilize as needed!"

If you want to join the Appalachia PD, the team is also looking to expand its roster with a rigorous recruitment process, but is currently working to find a suitable communication platform before bringing on more willing players to the cause, so stay tuned for that. The department has already garnered a lot of interest from the community, so expect to see the Appalachia PD become a permanent fixture of Fallout 76's PS4 landscape this year.

Speaking of, Bethesda has just revealed the details of its 2019 roadmap for Fallout 76, which includes new modes, gameplay features, and items. This is hopefully the beginning of a renaissance for the multiplayer RPG, which experienced a rocky launch in November last year and has struggled to maintain a sustainable player base since. If not, there's always that rumoured Fallout 3 remaster...

Check out our Fallout 76 FAQ for all your questions answered about Bethesda's experimental online RPG.

