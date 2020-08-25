Fall Guys have come to Skyrim

They trip through the door in a single, writhing mass, as if they were a single organism and not scores of brightly coloured individuals. They are the Fall Guys, and they are everywhere - so naturally, they’re now in Skyrim, too.

A new follower mod lets you take Fall Guys into battle. Some of them wear Sweet Roll hats, others Nord helmets. A few are double the size of their fellows, and we can’t pretend to know why that is.

As a bonus, the excellent trailer gives you an opportunity to hear Skyrim’s Japanese voice acting - since that’s the language modder M150 speaks.

Beyond the custom headwear, M150 has also designed weapons for the Fall Guys. These shiny purple sticks certainly match the Sunday-morning-telly vibe of Mediatonic’s bumble royale, and they definitely don’t look like bedroom toys. Honestly, if that’s where your brain went, we’re worried for you. Fall Guys is a family game.

The armour and weapons can be constructed at any forge in the game, in the iron category. But it’s important to note one key restriction on the mod: you’ll need the Dragonborn DLC installed.

Fall Guys has been ascendant since its launch on PC and as a free PS Plus game at the beginning of August. It’s coming to mobile devices in China , and its devs are taking action against an influx of Fall Guys cheaters . The crossovers are going in both directions, too - there’s an official Portal x Fall Guys costume available in-game.

The Fall Guys are waiting for you at Whitewatch Tower, the sentry post just north of Whiterun. How can you deny them?

