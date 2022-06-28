Everything announced at the Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase June 2022

The June 2022 Nintendo Direct just wrapped and it's given us plenty to think about. And by 'think about', I do of course mean that it has given us plenty of games to get horrendously excited about playing. The Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase aired June 28, massively expanding the library of upcoming Switch games for 2022 and beyond.

Perhaps the most important announcements in the Nintendo Direct Mini were those filling the new games 2022 hole in the Switch release schedule – two highlights were Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope getting an October date, and news that Return to Monkey Island will be a console launch exclusive for the hybrid system. But we also got some massive new game announcements from some of the biggest publishers in the world, including a new life-simulation RPG from Square Enix.

So keep on reading to find everything announced during the Nintendo Direct Mini June 2022 Partner Showcase.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

The Sunbreak expansion is coming to Monster Hunter Rise in just a few days, and today's Direct showcase gave us a new look at Shagaru Magala, Furious Rajang, and Seething Bazelgeuse – formidable variants of some iconic and already difficult monsters. These three have joined the rapidly expanding list of monsters coming in the expansion, which is a hefty mix of old favorites and newcomers. There'll be plenty to hunt when Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak arrives on Switch and PC on Thursday, June 30, and Capcom is already planning multiple follow-up title updates with yet more monsters.

Nier: Automata: The End of Yorha Edition

Nier: Automata is finally coming to Nintendo Switch on October 6. As you'd expect, the End of Yorha edition comes with all of the bonus content released since the game's launch, so Switch players will get instant access to a few bonus costumes and challenge modes. The Switch version also comes with a few Nintendo-exclusive cosmetics, seemingly including white outfits for 2B and 9S as well as a kitsune mask. Here's hoping the Switch version runs better than the PC port did at launch.

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes is one of our highlights of the Nintendo Direct Mini. And how could it not be! Developed by Simogo (the studio behind Sayonara Wild Hearts) and published by Annapurna Interactive (behind some of the best indie games of recent memory), Lorelei and the Laser Eyes is already one of the most interesting Switch games of 2023. And how could it not be, with its arresting visual style – which has a hint of Killer7 to it – and a modern take on puzzle-adventure games that'll keep this surreal storyline moving. We can't wait to see more of this one.

Super Bomberman R 2

It's 2022, and there's a new Bomberman game in development! Super Bomberman R 2 is not only bringing the classic action-maze modes that we all know and love to Switch, but an expanded suite of multiplayer options which includes 'Castle Mode'. This new offering allows teams of up-to 15 players blast their way towards a treasure chest while just one defending player tries to hold the horde back. It sounds pretty wild, and we can't wait to play it for ourselves when Super Bomberman R 2 launches next year.

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection

You know what I've always said? That the Switch doesn't have enough Mega Man games. Well, somebody at Nintendo was clearly paying attention, because 10 Mega Man Battle Network games are coming to the platform in 2023. Now, admittedly, these aren't entirely new games – these titles actually released back on the Game Boy Advance. But you know what: good games from the past deserve bigger platforms. Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection will also contain a gallery containing 1000 Mega Man illustrations and over 150 songs from across the series.

PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PAC

Now this is a blast from the past, isn't it! This 3D platformer first released in 1999 for PS1, and now Namco is bringing it to Switch. Didn't play it at the time? Here's the low down: Pac-Man's family has been kidnapped, and the only way to rescue them is to head on down to Ghost Island. It's a weird and wonderful game, and you'll be able to experience that for yourself when the Pac-Man World remake launches on Switch August 26, 2022.

Blanc

Blanc is a new black and white hand crafted adventure featuring a fawn and a wolf cub who must work together to find their way home across the snowy landscapes. The two adorable animals have to use their individual strengths to solve environmental puzzles. With a wonderful artstyle, Blanc looks set to take us on an emotional journey in February 2023.

Return to Monkey Island

One of the most beloved point-and-click adventure series is returning in 2022, and it's launching first for consoles on Nintendo Switch. Some of the creators behind The Secret of Monkey Island and Monkey Island 2: LeChuck’s Revenge are back for an all-new adventure, and the showing during the Nintendo Direct Mini gave us a fresh look at the updated visual style and evolution of the core mechanics at the heart of this puzzling adventure. Return to Monkey Island just became one of the most anticipated games of the year!

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

It wasn’t that much of a surprise to see Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope during today’s Nintendo Direct Mini as Ubisoft accidentally revealed the game’s release date just 24 hours before. In this trailer, we got to see more of Sparks of Hope’s turn-based gameplay in action, found out that Bowser will be joining the party, and got confirmation of that October 20, 2022 release date. Following on from this, it was also revealed that Ubisoft will be hosting a Mario + Rabbids dedicated livestream tomorrow (June 29) to show off more aspects of the upcoming game.

Little Noah: Scion of Paradise

This action platformer changes every time you enter a level. Backed up by tiny companions known as Lilliputs, protagonist Noah will have to make use of powerful combos and elemental attacks to make her way through the game, which is available right now on Switch, PS4, and PC via Steam.

Railgrade

Your childhood model train set meets the heavy-hitting factory sim with Railgrade, coming to Switch and PC via the Epic Games Store this autumn. By creating an intricate web of tracks, you'll mine and refine resources to build more train lines, eventually creating a perfect metal maze.

RPG Time: The Legend of Wright

Sporting a delightful hand-drawn aesthetic, all wrapped up within the pages of protagonist Kenta's notebook, the detailed RPG tasks you with drawing and erasing your way through the adventure. There's a distinct mini-game vibe, as each new page introduces a new way to play. RPG Time: The Legend of Wright arrives on August 18.

Sonic Frontiers

Sonic Frontiers was confirmed for Switch some time ago, but today was its highest-profile appearance in a Nintendo show yet, and the Direct's Sonic snippet showed off some of the new Cyber Space levels folded into the game. These seem to be unlocked through collectible keys, and the levels themselves look like more traditional 3D Sonic levels featuring classic environments. The levels shown today had some Oil Ocean and Green Hill vibes to them, at least. Hopefully the full game improves on the frankly worrying demo we played for our Sonic Frontiers hands-on preview .

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley is coming to early access on September 6 across Nintendo Switch, PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One. While the free-to-play game isn’t due to release fully until next year, you don’t have long to wait to get a sense of what it’s all about. There’s little to do if you have Xbox Game Pass, though you’ll need the paid founder’s pack if you want to play it elsewhere.

Live A Live

You’re getting to try three different time periods from the upcoming RPG Live A Live before the game releases next month. Out now, the demo features the regions of Imperial China, Twilight of Edo Japan, and the Distant Future. Progress made during the demo will carry over to the full game, so don’t fret about having to claw back progress if you fancy buying into the full launch.

Doraemon Story of Seasons: Friends of the Great Kingdom

If you’ve got room for another tranquil framing sim in your life, popular Japanese manga character Doraemon is getting in on the fun. Doraemon Story of Seasons: Friends of the Great Kingdom sees the titular character land on an unknown planet with pals before agreeing to help someone fulfil their dream by setting up a farm. You’ll plow fields, harvest crops, and feed animals on your lonesome or with a pal. Sound good? This one launches on Switch this year.

Minecraft Legends

We got another look at Minecraft Legends' twist on Mojang's traditional blocky formula, highlighting both the Pikmin-style gameplay and the enemies you'll be uniting Minecraft's mobs against. Passing through a dimensional gateway, your porcine foe will threaten your entire world. Minecraft Legends is coming to Nintendo Switch, as well as PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One next year.

Dragon Quest Treasures

Creature-collecting spin-off Dragon Quest Treasures has a chibi look similar to Dragon Quest Builders, but its focus on adventuring and taming creatures gives it an almost Ni No Kuni edge. Explore a vibrant 3D world where monsters are central to everything, serving as mounts, fighters, springboards, gliders, and more. It looks like you can also level your monsters alongside the game's sibling heroes, expanding your base and raising your treasure hunter level in the process. Dragon Quest Treasures is out December 9.

Portal: Companion Collection

Valve's classic puzzle games are both heading to Switch today. First revealed back in February, the Portal Companion Collection will be available from June 28 , bringing both Portal and Portal 2 to the console in one delightful (and deadly) package. Still no sign of Portal 3, though…

Harvestella

Square Enix is trying its hand at the humble farming simulator with Harvestella, though plenty of the developer’s DNA is still on show. You’ll have lots of crop harvesting, material collecting, and cooking to do during your time in Lethe, but the impending season of death, Quietus, hangs overhead and it's on you to stop it. Harvestella releases on the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on November 4.

A lot of Persona

