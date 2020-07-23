Everwild new trailer takes you to a magical untamed world as an Eternal

The latest trailer for Everwild gives us another look at Rare's dreamy new game set in a magical natural world.

During the Xbox Series X Games showcase, we got to another chance to see a little more of the upcoming game and meet the Eternals. Inspired by the natural world, the trailer shows off more of the gorgeous setting and art style of this new adventure. As an Eternal, you have a unique gift to feel how the magic flows through nature and connects every living.

With "a magical untamed world to lose yourself in", the trailer shows off some of the beautiful fluffy creatures that roam the lands. With so much beauty on show, it certainly looks set to take us on an enchanting adventure that explores bonds to the natural world and everything that dwells within it.

The Eternals' connection to the world appears to allow them to feel the rhythm of the planet, and look beyond the wildness of the setting to appreciate moments of stillness, "look beyond the expected, "be a light in dark places", and "seek answers."

Set to come to Xbox Series X and Game Pass, Everwild is the latest game to come from Rare after its sea-faring pirate sandbox, Sea of Thieves. With Viva Pinata vibes and an utterly gorgeous style, I can't wait to learn more about this magical world.