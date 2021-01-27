Chloé Zhao's Eternals pitch was the best Kevin Feige has ever heard

As if we weren't already excited enough for Eternals , the Marvel movie has received the utmost praise from MCU boss Kevin Feige. According to a profile of director Chloé Zhao by Rolling Stone , Feige called "Zhao’s pitch for the movie the best he’d ever heard."

"Not only does Chloe make remarkable, small, personal movies in a remarkable, small, personal way, but she thinks in grand, cosmic, gigantic terms, which fit perfectly with what we wanted to do," Feige said. "Eternals is a very big, sweeping, multimillennial-spanning story. And she just got it."

We don't know much about the plot yet, but the movie will follow a group of ancient aliens who’ve been living secretly on earth for millennia, as well as introducing a new threat: The Deviants. We're expecting big things – Zhao has previously said that she considered how Eternals could go “further and bigger” than Avengers: Endgame when making the movie.

Eternals will also feature the MCU's first LGBTQ+ romance – actor Haaz Sleiman, who plays the husband of Brian Tyree Henry's character Phastos recently spoke about how "proud" he was of the movie .

The upcoming Marvel extravaganza boasts an all-star ensemble cast, including Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Barry Keoghan, and Kit Harington – and a recent leak gave us our first look at the heroes' costumes.