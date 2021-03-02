Epic Games buys Fall Guys developer

Fall Guys developer Mediatonic has been purchased by Epic Games, according to the Epic Newsroom announcement .

The news broke Tuesday, March 2 by Bloomberg's Jason Schreier , then followed up shortly after by the official Fall Guys Twitter account and Epic Games themselves. Both companies promise that Fall Guys gameplay "isn't changing" and "Epic will continue to invest in making the game a great experience for [players across platforms." The game will still be available on PC, PS4, and PS5, and will still release on Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X "soon."

“Beyond the shared vision among our teams, we see tremendous potential in combining forces with Epic. Whether it’s about making our own games the best they can be or empowering other game developers to take their content from a kernel of an idea to commercial success, we know that together we will be able to reach greater heights," says Tonic Games Group co-founder, Paul Croft.

Mediatonic released a blog post dedicated to answer players' questions, but at the time of publication the URL is displaying a 503 error code. Let's hope that's not foreshadowing the future of this partnership, but at least Wario64 posted the FAQ for us to peruse. According to the post, there's "nothing to announce right now" regarding Fall Guys going free-to-play - Rocket League went free-to-play last summer, so Epic is certainly familiar with taking a paid game into free territory - and the Mediatonic team will remain "super close" to its tight-knit Fall Guys community. Fall Guys will also remain on Steam - which is important to note since Rocket League was removed from it. There are also "tons of features" from Fortnite and Rocket League that the team wants to bring to Fall Guys like account systems, cross-play, squad vs squad modes, and more, so stay tuned.