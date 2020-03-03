Elder Scrolls: Call to Arms pre-order - the best deals for the brand new tabletop miniatures wargame

Now that release day is nearly upon us, Elder Scrolls: Call to Arms pre-order deals are starting to appear in the wild. Besides the core rulebook and dice, you can get your hands on starter sets from around $30 / £25 each that cover three different armies: the Imperial Legion; Stormcloaks; and undead from Bleak Falls Barrow, are all available to order now ahead of the early-to-mid April release date. That means players can choose which army they want to pursue right from the off, rather than being lumped with a more generic pack.

I'm excited to get started, personally speaking. After visiting developer Modiphius' offices for our Elder Scrolls: Call to Arms preview , I came away impressed. As well as being a miniatures wargame waged between armies in the vein of Warhammer, it also features a single-player 'Delve' mode that pits you against NPC forces whose moves are decided by dice rolls and a table of actions. These missions are inspired by the main storyline of Skyrim, but they mix things up with additional side-quests, loot, and randomised events to keep things fresh. There's also a separate campaign where the consequences of your actions carry from one match to another, not unlike the best tabletop RPGs .

More units are sure to become available over time as they did for the game's Fallout-themed predecessor (Fallout: Wasteland Warfare), so we'll add them to this Elder Scrolls: Call to Arms pre-order page as soon as we know about them. It's worth checking out the developer's own store , too - there are a few items of scenery available on their website we haven't seen elsewhere.

All things considered, knowing how to pre-order Elder Scrolls: Call to Arms in order to get it at the earliest opportunity, will certainly help tide us over until The Elder Scrolls 6 and next-gen space epic Starfield arrive.

It's important to note that while you can pre-order everything below, the exact release dates and shipping times vary a fair bit. We expect this to be ironed out soon enough and will update this as and when appropriate.

Elder Scrolls: Call to Arms pre-order

Elder Scrolls: Call to Arms Core Rules Box | $45 on Amazon

This set includes the main rules, dice, and other tokens you'll need to play. Note: price doesn't include shipping.View Deal

Elder Scrolls: Call to Arms Core Rules Box | £31.33 on Wayland Games (save 10%)

Pick up the basic starter set for less here. It'll get you the core rulebook, dice, and tokens for playing the game. View Deal

Elder Scrolls: Call to Arms Imperial Legion Starter Set | $32.99 on Amazon

Control the Imperial Legion (including a fire-throwing Imperial Mage) with this set. Note: price doesn't include shipping. View Deal

Elder Scrolls: Call to Arms Imperial Legion Starter Set | £22.38 on Wayland Games (save 10%)

All hail the Emperor! Pick up the starter set for the Imperial Legion here, and with a tasty discount to boot. View Deal

Elder Scrolls: Call to Arms Stormcloak Starter Set | $32.99 on Amazon

Fight for freedom as Stormcloaks with dirty great weapons and bad attitudes. Note: price doesn't include shipping. View Deal

Elder Scrolls: Call to Arms Stormcloak Starter Set | £22.38 on Wayland Games (save 10%)

Take the fight to Skyrim's Imperial oppressors as the Stormcloaks with this pack, crammed with fierce Nord warriors. View Deal

Elder Scrolls: Call to Arms Bleak Falls Barrow Delve | $34.99 on Amazon

Going to play 'Delve' mode? This sets you up with undead and the Dragonborn. Note: price doesn't include shipping. View Deal

Elder Scrolls: Call to Arms Bleak Falls Barrow Delve | £24.17 on Wayland Games (save 10%)

Dive into the abandoned tombs of Skyrim with these draugr, skeletons, and the Dragonborn. View Deal