Elder Scrolls: Call to Arms pre-order - the best deals for the brand new tabletop miniatures wargame

Now that release day is nearly upon us, Elder Scrolls: Call to Arms pre-order deals are starting to appear in the wild. Besides the core rulebook and dice, you can get your hands on starter sets from around $30 / £25 each that cover three different armies: the Imperial Legion; Stormcloaks; and undead from Bleak Falls Barrow, are all available to order now ahead of the early-to-mid April release date. That means players can choose which army they want to pursue right from the off, rather than being lumped with a more generic pack.
I'm excited to get started, personally speaking. After visiting developer Modiphius' offices for our Elder Scrolls: Call to Arms preview, I came away impressed. As well as being a miniatures wargame waged between armies in the vein of Warhammer, it also features a single-player 'Delve' mode that pits you against NPC forces whose moves are decided by dice rolls and a table of actions. These missions are inspired by the main storyline of Skyrim, but they mix things up with additional side-quests, loot, and randomised events to keep things fresh. There's also a separate campaign where the consequences of your actions carry from one match to another, not unlike the best tabletop RPGs.
More units are sure to become available over time as they did for the game's Fallout-themed predecessor (Fallout: Wasteland Warfare), so we'll add them to this Elder Scrolls: Call to Arms pre-order page as soon as we know about them. It's worth checking out the developer's own store, too - there are a few items of scenery available on their website we haven't seen elsewhere.
All things considered, knowing how to pre-order Elder Scrolls: Call to Arms in order to get it at the earliest opportunity, will certainly help tide us over until The Elder Scrolls 6 and next-gen space epic Starfield arrive.
It's important to note that while you can pre-order everything below, the exact release dates and shipping times vary a fair bit. We expect this to be ironed out soon enough and will update this as and when appropriate.
Elder Scrolls: Call to Arms pre-order
Elder Scrolls: Call to Arms Core Rules Box | $45 on Amazon
This set includes the main rules, dice, and other tokens you'll need to play. Note: price doesn't include shipping.View Deal
Elder Scrolls: Call to Arms Core Rules Box | £31.33 on Wayland Games (save 10%)
Pick up the basic starter set for less here. It'll get you the core rulebook, dice, and tokens for playing the game. View Deal
Elder Scrolls: Call to Arms Imperial Legion Starter Set | $32.99 on Amazon
Control the Imperial Legion (including a fire-throwing Imperial Mage) with this set. Note: price doesn't include shipping. View Deal
Elder Scrolls: Call to Arms Imperial Legion Starter Set | £22.38 on Wayland Games (save 10%)
All hail the Emperor! Pick up the starter set for the Imperial Legion here, and with a tasty discount to boot. View Deal
Elder Scrolls: Call to Arms Stormcloak Starter Set | $32.99 on Amazon
Fight for freedom as Stormcloaks with dirty great weapons and bad attitudes. Note: price doesn't include shipping. View Deal
Elder Scrolls: Call to Arms Stormcloak Starter Set | £22.38 on Wayland Games (save 10%)
Take the fight to Skyrim's Imperial oppressors as the Stormcloaks with this pack, crammed with fierce Nord warriors. View Deal
Elder Scrolls: Call to Arms Bleak Falls Barrow Delve | $34.99 on Amazon
Going to play 'Delve' mode? This sets you up with undead and the Dragonborn. Note: price doesn't include shipping. View Deal
Elder Scrolls: Call to Arms Bleak Falls Barrow Delve | £24.17 on Wayland Games (save 10%)
Dive into the abandoned tombs of Skyrim with these draugr, skeletons, and the Dragonborn. View Deal
