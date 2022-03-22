Elden Ring Irina questline walkthrough and guide

The Elden Ring Irina questline that involves her father Edgar at Castle Morne is a shorter, punchier quest that has players try and find Irina's father to bring them together, a little family reunion that could end up being one of the more wholesome elements of Elden Ring… or not. If you've met Irina on the Weeping Peninsula, we'll show you how to find her father at Castle Morne, what this has to do with a certain sword, and what Irina's questline in Elden Ring all comes down to.

Irina questline walkthrough for Elden Ring

Irina is first met just after the Bridge of Sacrifice, sitting on a wall just after this area heading South down the road on the Weeping Peninsula. Looking East from the Bridge of Sacrifice Site of Grace should reveal her, a woman with short blonde hair and a discoloured dress. Talking to her will start her quest, a story of duty, revenge and siege warfare that'll take you to the opposite side of the Peninsula. We'll carry you through all the basic steps below. Check the map above to correspond with the steps below.

Talk to Irina and she'll give you Irina's Letter, which she asks you to deliver to her father Edgar in Castle Morne. Castle Morne is at the Southern point of the Weeping Peninsula, and is filled with the animalistic enemies known as the Misbegotten, as well as a few other assorted enemies. Edgar is on top of the Northeast tower - once you fight through the courtyard and reach the battlements, follow them directly to his location, dropping down at one point. He'll tell you that he can't leave until he's made sure that the legendary sword of Castle Morne isn't going to be claimed by the Misbegotten first. He'll also give a Sacrificial Twig - that was nice of him. Head back to Irina's location. Annoyingly, she'll be dead, with an Iron Cleaver embedded in the ground next to her (indicating that it's probably an act of revenge by the Misbegotten enemies that Edgar's fighting). Head back to Castle Morne, and this time progress through it and down to the Southernmost point, down to the beach. There'll be a boss fight with an enemy called the Leonine Misbegotten, an early-to-mid game boss who focuses on aggressive melee strikes and fast movements. Blocking isn't recommended against these heavy barrages of strikes, though you can parry, and the Misbegotten is apparently a little weak to Slashing damage if you have it. Killing the Leonine Misbegotten gives you the Grafted Blade Greatsword. Take it back to Edgar - he won't take it off you, just simply need to prove that the Misbegotten won't get hold of it. He thanks you and says he's going to go see Irina now his duty's done - and no, you can't spoil the surprise for him. Head back to Irina by the bridge for a third and final time and you'll find Edgar mourning over her body. Talk to him and exhaust his dialogue. Edgar reappears as a hostile NPC invader called Edgar the Revenger, found at the Revenger's Shack, North of the Minor Erdtree in Southwest Liurnia. Kill him to get a Furlcalling Finger Remedy, a Shabriri Grape, five Raw Meat Dumplings, and a +8 Banished Knight's Halberd.

Sadly there's no further steps to follow this bleak ending, as considering that all of the principal characters are dead, there's not a lot of places for the quest to go from here. Still, the Banished Knight's Halberd is pretty good, and the Shabriri Grape is a unique (if disgusting) item that can be used with the NPC Hyetta's questline.

Can you save Irina?

No, there is no way to save Irina from dying beyond simply… not playing the quest. Once you hit step 2 and deliver the letter, Irina will die and there doesn't seem to be any way to avoid that. The best you can do is simply never deliver the letter, and thus never trigger the flag in the story that causes the Misbegotten to go after her.

Irina questline rewards

Irina's questline provides a few rewards, all of which we've mentioned above. The main ones are the Shabriri Grape and +8 Banished Halberd her father drops when slain, and the Grafted Blade Greatsword.

The Grafted Blade Greatsword is a fairly powerful legendary Colossal Sword (and a reference to Game of Thrones, judging by how it looks like a weaponised version of the Iron Throne), one that requires very high Strength to use but also scales to Strength very well. If you're doing a pure muscle build it might be a solid choice, especially considering that its unique Skill, Oath of Vengeance, boosts all the user's Attribute stats temporarily by 5.

