Elden Ring hardware issues causing ‘Mixed’ Steam ratings, despite record player counts

Elden Ring is receiving mixed reviews from PC players on Steam, and it appears to centre around performance issues.

At the time of writing on February 25, Elden Ring has a general "Mixed" user reviews label on Steam. Delving into user reviews for FromSoftware's new game, many are warning others of PC optimization issues, writing that the game will "constantly stutter in open areas," and that it "crashed 4 times within 2 hours of game time."

However, there appears to be a temporary fix for the stuttering issues on PC. The user below is recommending that other PC players find the "Microsoft Device Association Root Enumerator," and disable it, thereby eliminating a "LOT" of stuttering, apparently.

The Elden Ring player base on PC is pretty frustrated right now, in short. While the vast majority of negative feedback on Steam is focused on frame rates and stuttering, some are bemoaning the lack of ultra-wide monitor support, as well as FromSoftware not implementing ray tracing or DLSS support at launch.

Elden Ring's issues aren't even limited to PC, though. We've seen a few PS5 players posting about dropped frame rates so far today, while using the game's Performance Mode on the new-gen console. Here's hoping FromSoftware has a fix for both PC and PS5 players alike in the coming weeks.

Elden Ring tips | Elden Ring classes | Elden Ring keepsakes | Elden Ring PS4 and PS5 comparison | How to get the Elden Ring horse | Elden Ring Smithing Stones | Elden Ring weapon scaling explained | How to strengthen weapons in Elden Ring | Elden Ring Rune farming locations | Elden Ring Summons | Elden Ring stats explained | Elden Ring bosses | Elden Ring Ashes of War | Elden Ring weapons | Is Elden Ring a sequel to Dark Souls? | Will Elden Ring be on Game Pass?