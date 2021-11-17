Elden Ring Ashes of War are a new kind of weapon and gear enhancements in which players can affix Ash to their equipment to unlock new skills, powers and abilities, along with various stat changes and perks to scaling. Of course, there's downsides to this system too, with all kinds of nuances that players should understand for the best effect. We'll lay out how to use Ashes of War in Elden Ring, with full explanations and everything you need to know.

Elden Ring Ashes of War explained

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Ashes of War are probably better explained by just saying that they're enchantments, but enchantments that can be peeled off your gear at Sites of Grace and reapplied to other, similar equipment if you're so inclined.

Ashes of War have various functions, which we've laid out below. When you apply them to a relevant piece of gear, they do the following:

Raise certain stats and scaling.

Lower other stats and scaling.

Replace the existing skill with a preset skill.

It's also worth keeping in mind that Ashes of War are limited to certain weapon and gear types. For example, the Ash of War: Thunderbolt can only be applied to melee weapons, not any other equipment.

So let's say you acquire the Ash of War: Holy Ground, either because you're the Prophet Class or you beat the Tree Sentinel and take it off them. You can remove it from any shield at a Site of Grace and put it on any other one. When you do, it'll boost Holy Damage, increase certain stats, but penalise others, including physical damage negation. It also takes away the shield's specific skill - likely the Parry, if it's a standard shield - and replaces it with a unique skill called Holy Ground, which allows you to create a circle in which you and all allies regenerate health.

Just to clarify, it's important not to confuse Ashes of War with summoning ashes, the Spirit summoning items that can be bought from characters like Merchant Kale and which create NPC allies. Despite very similar names, there's no real overlap between the two item types beyond being magical in some way.

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

It's simple enough to apply Ashes of War to your equipment in Elden Ring - when you're at a Site of Grace, rest next to it and select the menu option of the same name to manage all your Ashes. Here you have the option to remove them from gear and apply them to any compatible gear you have. This process is free and can be done whenever you want. It's also useful to know that any gear you remove the Ashes from will return to its default state, so to carry on the above example, the shield you take Holy Ground off will get the Parry skill and standard stats back.

How to get Ashes of War

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Ashes of War can be found in all manner of ways in Elden Ring, much in the same way that weapons and armor can be found in different ways. Here's some ways we've found them so far:

As rewards for defeating bosses

Found in hard-to-reach areas blocked by enemies

As part of the starting equipment for certain classes

It's very possible that certain merchant NPCs will sell Ashes of War in the final game, though we can't confirm that at this time, as none of the merchants in revealed demos or tests have had them in stock.