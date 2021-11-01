Early Black Friday monitor deals: 30% off some of the best Samsung gaming panels

The early Black Friday monitor deals are rolling out at Amazon right now; you can currently get your hands on some stellar Samsung displays for less, despite it being several weeks ahead of the proper Black Friday gaming monitor deals.

At the moment, there's up to 30% off some of the brand's most popular displays in these early Black Friday monitor deals, but you'll have to act quickly to secure yourself one - we're already seeing the bigger names in the list sell out.

Some of the highlights from Amazon's Samsung monitor deals sale include a full $90 off the T550 curved monitor as it's currently listed for just $199.99 (down from a $290 MSRP) and the Samsung UE57 4K monitor for just $259.99 ($90 off the $350 listing price). Higher-end models such as the Samsung Odyssey G9 are also discounted, with that particular panel retailing for $1,329.99 (reduced from $1,400).

Samsung makes some of the best gaming monitors around, and here we're seeing some record lowest-ever prices on stellar models to suit all budgets (to say nothing of resolution and form-factor preferences). If you've held out to get your hands on a new panel for work and play, then now could be the right time to strike.

Early Black Friday monitor deals - US

Image Samsung T550 Curved | $290 $199.99 at Amazon

Save $90 - This is the historic lowest-ever price on the T550 curved gaming monitor. Its previous record listing price was $220 in October, so you're getting an even better deal now. Panel size: 27-inch Resolution: Full HD (1920 x 1080p) Refresh rate: 75Hz View Deal

Image Samsung UE57 4K | $350 $259.99 at Amazon

Save $90 - This is one of the lowest prices of the year on the Samsung UE57 4K monitor, and incredible value for money given the brightness and resolution of the panel itself. Panel size: 28-inch Resolution: 4K (3840 x 2160p) Refresh rate: 60Hz View Deal

Image Samsung Odyssey G3 | $330 $299.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - It might not be the biggest discount, but this is the historic lowest-ever price on the Samsung Odyssey G3 27, as we've never seen it retail below $300 before. It's one of the best budget gaming monitors you can get your hands on, and now it's even cheaper. Panel size: 27-inch Resolution: Full HD (1920 x 1080p) Refresh rate: 144Hz View Deal

Image Samsung A800 4K | $480 $399.99 at Amazon

Save $80 - This deal is one of the lowest prices of the year on the Samsung 4K A800 series monitor, which has an IPS panel that can be vertically orientated (a feature set that we rarely see in this form factor at under $400). Panel size: 27-inch Resolution: 4K (3840 x 2160p) Refresh rate: 60Hz View Deal

Image Samsung Odyssey G9 | $1,400 $1,329.99 at Amazon

Save $70 - Massive price drops on the Odyssey G9 are rare, but this is the cheapest listing price on the model this year, with a full $70 off. If you've got the money for it, it's pretty much the ultimate QLED gaming display around. Panel size: 48-inch Resolution: DQHD (5120 x 1440p) Refresh rate: 240Hz View Deal

Early Black Friday monitor deals - UK

Image Samsung RG50 | £300 £263 at Amazon

Save £37 - This is one of the lower prices of the year that we've seen the RG50 curved 240Hz gaming monitor retail for, and stellar value given its G-sync compatibility and high refresh rate for under the £300 mark. Panel size: 27-inch Resolution: Full HD (1920 x 1080p) Refresh rate: 240Hz View Deal

Image Samsung Odyssey G5 | £350 £319.99 at Amazon

Save £30 - We've only seen this price beaten once since this model was listed on Amazon, as £30 off is still one of the better discounts of the year on this more affordable QHD gaming panel. Panel size: 32-inch Resolution: QHD (2560 x 1440p) Refresh rate: 144Hz View Deal

