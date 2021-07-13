EA Play Conference 2021: How to watch EA loves indies showcase

The next part of the EA Play Conference 2021 is the EA Originals Spotlight, and you can watch the whole presentation right here as soon as it begins at 10 am PDT / 3 pm EDT / 8 pm BST.

This second part of the EA Play Live schedule for July 2021 is set to focus on independent creators who are working with the EA Originals label for publishing support. The announced list of guests include developers behind Lost in Random, Knockout City , and It Takes Two - with the latter game represented by outspoken developer Josef Fares. You know, the guy who said that very uncomplimentary thing about the Oscars live on stage at The Game Awards.

The developers will discuss their work both as part of the EA Originals program and as independent creators in the games industry as a whole. It looks like it's set to take a similar format as the previous Future of First-Person Shooters spotlight event, opening up the floor to the developers for a guided discussion of topics relevant to their work - and also hopefully teasing some new details about their own upcoming projects.

Of the three headlining projects we know about so far, Lost in Random is the only one that hasn't come out yet, so hopefully we'll get a new look at its fantastical world. EA has already confirmed that Lost in Random will also be featured at the main EA Play Live event on July 22, so we may have to wait to get anything much more substantial than a teaser.

Two more spotlight events will follow EA Originals, both of which are set to be focused on EA Sports titles, then the main event hosted by WWE star and gaming streamer Austin Creed will follow with 40 minutes of "unwavering focus" on games. Since EA only popped up here and there at E3 2021 to finally pull back the curtain on Battlefield 2042 , the next few weeks are set to be its big summer moment.