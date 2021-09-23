Dying Light 2 broadcast set for next week with a focus on the city and its citizens

A new Dying Light 2 developer broadcast is coming next week, with a special focus on the game world and its (human) inhabitants.

Dying 2 Know Episode 4 will begin on developer Techland's Twitch channel on Thursday, September 30 at noon PDT / 3 pm EDT / 8 pm BST. Techland is promising to reveal "a hoard of details about the vast open world" in the next episode. That will include new info about the citizens of Villedor, and on one unnamed character in particular.

Techland says this episode will show two sides of the city: the lethal side, where you don't just have to worry about the infected ruining your day, and the "beautiful, more vibrant side." There has to be something to make fighting all those not-zombies and rival factions feel worthwhile, right?

If you want to learn more about Dying Light 2 in the meantime, you could take the time ahead of the next broadcast to catch up on the Dying Light 2 audio stories which Techland has been rolling out over the last few weeks . These have filled out the world of the game with tragic legends of humans and infected. The studio has also threaded bits of a hidden message into each tale, so perhaps we'll find out what comes after "everybody has a story" during the broadcast.