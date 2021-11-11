Dwayne Johnson has "envisioned" a Superman and Black Adam meeting

Dwayne Johnson has revealed how he imagines Superman and Black Adam meeting.

"I like it," he wrote in response to a fan who had tweeted him a picture of a page from Doomsday Clock issue 8, which shows a strained meeting between Superman and Black Adam – complete with a handshake. "Sorta how I always envisioned it. Except the handshake at the end. Never. Wrong guy."

Johnson is starring as the titular character in the upcoming Black Adam movie, and the first look at the film released at DC FanDome shows off his considerable powers. If Black Adam and Superman ever did come face to face in the DCEU, we can expect an epic showdown.

DC have two Superman-related projects in the works: a new movie centered on a Black Superman, along with a HBO Max series about Val-Zod, with Michael B. Jordan executive producing.

Henry Cavill, who played Superman in Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and both Justice League and Zack Snyder's Justice League, recently shared his thoughts on the upcoming Black Superman movie. "It's exciting – Superman's far more than skin color," he said. "Superman is an ideal. Superman's an extraordinary thing that lives within our hearts. Why not have multiple Supermen going on? Joaquin Phoenix did a wonderful Joker movie; so what if it's not tied to the rest of [the franchise]? They have multiple Superman comic book storylines happening at the same time."

Black Adam will release July 29, 2022. In the meantime, check out our guide to watching DC movies in order for the ultimate movie marathon.