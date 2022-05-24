Dragon's Dogma 2 hopes sparked by 10th anniversary website

Capcom is marking the 10th anniversary of Dragon's Dogma with a special website (opens in new tab) that promises a "momentous celebration", sparking hope among fans that we could see news of a sequel soon.

The developer is keepings its cards close to its chest over what's coming as the anniversary bash rumbles on, but fans have been thanked for their support for the series throughout the years. While there hasn't been a new Dragon's Dogma game since the original launched back in 2012, we did get an expansion in 2013 called Dark Arisen and an animated Netflix show back in 2020. Still, Dragon's Dogma's anniversary month is ending, so we may hear something soon.

So, why the excitement and speculation? Back in 2021, a web developer noodling around with Nvidia's GeForce Now client discovered a vast list of game names (opens in new tab), including Dragon's Dogma 2, that have yet to be revealed. As time has rumbled on, oodles of those leaked games have proven to be real.

It's also worth noting, though, that Nvidia said that the list contains "both released and/or speculative titles, used only for internal tracking and testing" and that "inclusion on the list is neither confirmation nor an announcement of any game". While there's cause for optimism, Capcom hasn't confirmed anything yet either.

Outside of the big leak, Dragon's Dogma creator Hideaki Itsuno has also been open about what's going on with the series. Back in 2019, he confirmed (opens in new tab)that a sequel was on the cards, though the team decided to push ahead with Devil May Cry 5 first.

Want to see what new games 2022 have been confirmed? All you have to do is follow the link.