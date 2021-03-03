Dog opus Korgi back for one last story in End of Seasons

Writer/artist Christian Slade's dog opus Korgi has been going for the past 14 years, and it will all come to an end later this month with the original graphic novel Korgi: End of Seasons.

(Image credit: Christian Slade (IDW Publishing/Top Shelf Productions))

"Winter has arrived in Korgi Hollow… and with it, the end of the Korgi story. As Ivy and her Korgi pup, Sprout, frolic in the frozen weather, an ancient power is stirring," reads Top Shelf Productions' description of the OGN.

"At long last, saddle up for the conclusion of this 'silent' epic fairytale told entirely through detailed pen-and-ink drawings. Fire and ice will collide in a timeless battle between good and evil. Will the residents of Korgi Hollow survive the harsh cold? One thing is for sure: nothing will ever be the same."

Here's a seven-page preview of Korgi: End of Seasons:

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Christian Slade (IDW Publishing/Top Shelf Productions)) Korgi: End of Seasons preview Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Christian Slade (IDW Publishing/Top Shelf Productions)) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Christian Slade (IDW Publishing/Top Shelf Productions)) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Christian Slade (IDW Publishing/Top Shelf Productions)) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Christian Slade (IDW Publishing/Top Shelf Productions)) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Christian Slade (IDW Publishing/Top Shelf Productions))

Originally launched in 2007, Korgi is a graphic novel series about corgis by a writer/artist who is, of course, a big fan of corgis - welsh corgis in particular. After years of owning and drawing corgis in his sketchbook, Christian Slade partnered with Top Shelf for the first in what's become a franchise of Korgi books following a young girl named Ivy and her corgi, Sprout.

Korgi has grown to become a quintessential 'all-ages' book, fit for kids but not too childlike to be dismissed by adults (especially if you like dogs). Mixing a Disney-esque approach and a draftsman-style of illustration, Christian Slade's series is honest, earnest, and fantastical story about a girl and her dog.

Korgi: End of Seasons goes on sale March 30 in bookstores and some digital platforms, with comic shops selling it beginning March 31.

For the best digital comics reading experience, check out Newsarama's list of the best digital comics readers for Android and iOS devices.