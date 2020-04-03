Disney delay multiple release dates including Jungle Cruise, The French Dispatch, and Indiana Jones 5

Disney has drastically changed their release schedule amidst the Coronavirus pandemic.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the likes of Mulan (July 24) and Black Widow (November 6), while the Dwayne Johnson-starring Jungle Cruise has been pushed back an entire year to July 30, 2021. Meanwhile, rather than moving Artemis Fowl back, Disney has decided to release the upcoming adaptation straight onto Disney Plus.

Other delays include Ryan Reynolds' Free Guy, moved from July to December 2, and Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch, which has been pushed backwards to October 16. Another big reveal is that Indiana Jones 5 – which will reportedly be directed by James Mangold – is being pushed back a year, from July 9, 2021 to July 29, 2022.

The biggest talking point will likely be that Black Widows delay has led to almost the entirety of Marvel Phase 4 being pushed back. The Eternals is now releasing on Feb 12, 2021, which was previously the date held by Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings. That'll head to May 7, 2021, replacing Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness.

The Multiverse of Madness will now be out in Fall 2021, specifically November 5. Thor: Love and Thunder is retreating into February 28, 2022. Black Panther 2 holds its ground on May 8, 2022, while a Captain Marvel sequel is moving forward all of two weeks: expect that to soar into theatres on July 8, 2022.

Phew. That's a lot to take in. In the meantime, you can find every other movie delayed by Coronavirus on this list.