Disney Plus UK price is £5.99, and it's coming a week early

It's been a little tortuous watching the rest of the world enjoy new shows like The Mandalorian, but now all us patient souls in across the pond have a confirmed Disney Plus UK price – it's £5.99 per month or £59.99 for a full year (remember, that monthly cost also includes a Disney Plus free trial). That's much less than we were expecting, and a good few quid cheaper than a Standard HD month of Netflix. Because Disney Plus comes in 4K at no extra cost, that's aggressive value for money and a very clear statement of intent. You can get ready and register your interest via the link below.

However, the Disney Plus UK price isn't the only news here – as it turns out, the House of Mouse's streaming service is also arriving a week early for UK viewers. You'll now be able to start watching as of 24 March 2020, a full seven days before the previous 31 March launch-date. Because we've had to wait so long already (the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand got access way back in November 2019), that's not bad going at all.

There's no word of any other offers as yet, but we'll let you know if and when any appear. For more details on what you get with the new service, head over to our guide on how to get (and what you get with) a Disney Plus sign-up.