New Loki trailer for Marvel's Disney Plus show is all time travel and teases

Loki is back and ready to outsmart everyone – no matter the time stream – in the newest trailer for the upcoming series. The new Marvel show, which will form part of Marvel Phase 4, will debut on Disney Plus on June 11.

Check out the trailer below:

"Watch Loki – the imperious God of Mischief – who, after absconding with the Tesseract, is a fish-out-of-water when he lands in a world of trouble with the bureaucratic TVA (Time Variance Authority)," is how Marvel describes this new look at Loki who was introduced a decade ago in Thor. Now it's time for Loki to step out of his brother's shadow in this new series that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

From the newest trailer, it looks like things are about to get pretty weird in the MCU, even for the God of Mischief and the rest of the time stream as he tries to outmaneuver the TVA officer, who just wants Loki to help fix the reality that he broke. The trailer takes us all over the universe and different points in time, including a blink and you miss it moment of Loki and someone with red hair. Who else do we know with red hair in the MCU? Guess we'll have to wait to see if those guesses as to who pan out in a couple of months.

Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs Loki, and Michael Waldron is the head writer.

Loki will be the third Marvel Studios series to debut on Disney Plus so far this year. It follows WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, all of which will soon be joined by the Black Widow as it will premiere on the streaming platform at an additional cost and in theaters on July 9.

