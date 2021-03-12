The Falcon and the Winter Soldier first reactions are in

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier early reactions are in, as select industry members were given access to the first episode, what we're seeing so far is certainly promising.

The show, which launches on Disney Plus on March 19, will follow Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes as they navigate their roles in a post-Captain America world. The first episode, according to Fandango editor Erik Davis , is "more somber and dramatic at the start" than you might expect, as Falcon copes with the notion of stepping into Captain America's shoes. But that somber tone quickly lifts into some of "the best Falcon action we've seen yet" with a "good mix of fights and story."

Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan shine in their roles and honor the legacy of Captain America. This show is going to be amazing. #TheFalconAndWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/8UiytfwKnfMarch 12, 2021 See more

Saw the first episode of FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER. So far so good? Tough to tell after one episode, but I’m a huge Falcon fan so I’m glad this exists. Also there’s a character that shows up that is a definite, “Ohhhh, so that’s what this series is about,” moment.March 12, 2021 See more

A few viewers called the episode "solid" and quite the departure from the more out-there approach taken by WandaVision, which suggests we'll get an entire series that feels more like the final episodes of Wanda and Vision's limited series. Murphy's Multiverse creator Charles Murphy writes that the first episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier delivers "big, visceral action" we were expecting thanks to the trailers for the series, while also giving " a couple of character moments that gave [him] chills." Certainly sounds like it'll be full of Marvel moments, specially when SlashFilm's Peter Sciretta writes flat out that it "feels like a Marvel movie in a big way."

Here are some of the other reactions to The Falcon and The Winter Soldier's first episode:

Also, I’m not sure if this excites anyone but me but it’s a long episode (I think nearly 50 minutes) coming off most of the other original Disney+ shows which have (for the most part) hugged that 30 minute runtime (before the extra long credits). Hoping that continues.March 12, 2021 See more

If the first episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is any indication of the whole season, fans are in for an action packed treat! Looking forward to diving more into these two incredible heroes! @falconandwinter episode 1 is 48 glorious minutes and ends with a WHAT moment! pic.twitter.com/KVok64KXjxMarch 12, 2021 See more

The Falcon & The Winter Soldier Episode 1 is a solid set up to what I hope will be a very interesting series. The Post-Blip MCU is in full effect & no one is okay. So far it's a show of action & intrigue, but also trauma & regret. I think it's gonna dig deeper than we expected. pic.twitter.com/h3oguAS8HnMarch 12, 2021 See more