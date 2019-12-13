Disney Plus price, shows, movies, apps and everything else you need to know

Disney Plus is out... but not for everyone. The UK release date is rapidly approaching, however, and is just under three months away. With that in mind, it's well worth revisiting everything there is to know about Disney Plus' streaming service, including all the shows and movies currently available, as well as the price and compatible apps.

But that's not all. There's plenty more to get excited about. Over 300 movies from the likes of Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar, and even several hidden gems from Disney's vault, are all now available or coming over the next few months and years. The Mandalorian and Marvel Phase 4 series are just some of the highlights. Scroll down to check out, by a rough estimation, thousands of hours of content. Binge-watching will never be the same again. Here's everything we know about Disney Plus.

Disney finally announced when the streaming service will come to the UK. Unfortunately, those in the UK will have to wait until 31 March, and there's an ominous warning that “titles may vary by territory.” That release date also holds for the majority of mainland Europe, including Germany, France, Italy, and Spain, with the promise of more being announced soon.

Why the delay? While Disney has said nothing official, it's widely believed that a contract with Sky Movies, which currently hosts the majority of Disney movies in the UK, is the reason. Disney don't want to launch without some of their major titles, and having the likes of Avengers and Lion King on Disney Plus in the UK would potentially break a binding contract with Sky.

The Disney Plus price is $6.99 a month

The Disney Plus streaming service price... isn't too bad, actually. It costs US subscribers a grand total of $6.99 per month, or $70 for an annual subscription (saving you around $14 compared to the rolling rate). This undercuts the current Netflix US subscription fee by nearly half, so it's fair to say that Disney is coming out fighting. Cheap, right? Be sure to jump on the Disney Plus sign-up bandwagon now if you haven't already.

We still don't know what the equivalent rates will be for subscribers outside the US, though, given that Netflix UK users are currently paying £6 to £10 a month, we can estimate that Disney Plus could float around the £5 mark in that region. It all depends, of course, on when the service releases in Western Europe, and the current market trends at that time.

A separate bundle is also for those looking to shell out a little more. For just $12.99 a month, you get access to Disney Plus, ESPN+, and Hulu. Bargain. You can find out more about that bundle (which is cheaper than Netflix) on our Disney Plus bundle deal page.

Disney Plus errors

Not even Disney can contend with 10 million subscribers all trying to bundle in and use Disney Plus on day one and across its opening weeks. The first few hours (and days) were littered with users being unable to log in and getting several different error codes, but thankfully it's cleared up now.

For a breakdown of the more specific problems, be sure to check out our Disney Plus error guide, especially if you're getting an "unable to connect" general error.

Disney may own a lot of things, but the minefield of licenses and rights contracts it has to navigate means that not everything is going to always be available on Disney Plus.

Some users have found Disney Plus expiry dates via datamining, which hint at when certain movies and shows might be leaving the service. Some are absurd (3001 for Aladdin? Good luck living to see that), while others such as The Princess and The Frog were reportedly going to leave on November 25. However, that doesn't appear to be the case. Future titles may come and go, but nothing has left Disney Plus yet.

Disney Plus original movies and TV shows (Future MCU, Star Wars series, and more)

This is the most important question, right? What's the point of paying for a streaming service if it doesn't have some of the best exclusive slate of shows and movies available? Below, we'll round up most of the future series, including new entries in both the Star Wars and Marvel universes.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will release in Fall 2020 on Disney+, which means it’s the very first MCU Phase 4 TV show. The series will see the newly-anointed Captain America, Sam Wilson, teaming up with Bucky Barnes. The Loki TV show, meanwhile, is coming in Spring 2021 alongside WandaVision, starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, who reprises his role as Vision.

'What If...?' will arrive on the Disney Plus streaming service in Summer 2021, and will feature the animated return of several MCU stars, including Hayley Atwell's Agent Carter. Hawkeye (starring Jeremy Renner) will be released in Fall 2021. Jeremy Renner is back as Clint Barton, and he'll be training up his protege (and probable replacement), Kate Bishop.

Finally on the Marvel side of things, She-Hulk, Moon Knight, and Ms. Marvel will all be getting their own shows, as confirmed at D23. Find out more about each in our round-up of the new Marvel TV shows heading your way in 2020 and beyond.

In a galaxy far, far away, an Star Wars spin-off series centred on Obi-Wan is coming, featuring the return of Ewan McGregor. There will also be a show featuring K-2SO and Cassian from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Then there's finally The Mandalorian, which has most of the first season now available on the service and more episodes to come. Check out our Mandalorian release schedule for more on that.

That's not all. Disney exclusives like High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (what a name!) coming to Disney Plus, while Disney's recent acquisition of the FOX entertainment brand means the streaming service is the home of several brands previously attached to cable TV, including all 30 seasons of The Simpsons.

Disney CEO Bob Iger has also said reboots of Home Alone, Cheaper by the Dozen, Night at the Museum, and Diary of a Wimpy Kid are on the way.

We’re just going to just run through the full list of original Disney Plus shows and movies confirmed so far or still to come, with the fuller list available further down. Take a deep breath, because there's a lot of them...

(Re)Connect - An anthology series centred around the modern American family

- An anthology series centred around the modern American family Be Our Chef - Disney's answer to culinary television

- Disney's answer to culinary television Cinema Relics: Iconic Art of the Movies - An anthology series that takes a unique look at beloved Disney films

- An anthology series that takes a unique look at beloved Disney films Diary of a Female President - An animated comedy show on the life of a young girl who will eventually become POTUS

- An animated comedy show on the life of a young girl who will eventually become POTUS Earthkeepers - A cinematic documentary about the conservation effort across the world

- A cinematic documentary about the conservation effort across the world Encore! - The return of the high school musical series from The Good Place's Kristen Bell

- The return of the high school musical series from The Good Place's Kristen Bell Forky Asks a Question - An animated series based featuring Toy Story 4's Forky

- An animated series based featuring Toy Story 4's Forky Hawkeye - Another Marvel Phase 4 project, featuring Jeremy Renner as the bow-and-arrow hero training his protege, Kate Bishop

- Another Marvel Phase 4 project, featuring Jeremy Renner as the bow-and-arrow hero training his protege, Kate Bishop High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - A musical show set in the HSM universe

- A musical show set in the HSM universe Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 - A documentary looking at the making of Frozen 2

- A documentary looking at the making of Frozen 2 Lady and the Tramp - A live-action adaptation of the classic Disney movie

- A live-action adaptation of the classic Disney movie Lamp Life - A short film from Disney Pixar

- A short film from Disney Pixar Lizzie McGuire - Hilary Duff returning to her famous role

- Hilary Duff returning to her famous role Loki - A live-action series starring Tom Hiddleston

- A live-action series starring Tom Hiddleston Magic of the Animal Kingdom - A documentary series set in Disney’s Animal Kingdom and Epcot’s SeaBase aquarium

- A documentary series set in Disney’s Animal Kingdom and Epcot’s SeaBase aquarium Marvel's 616 - A documentary series looking at the legacy of Marvel

- A documentary series looking at the legacy of Marvel Marvel's Hero Project - A documentary series exploring the intersection between Marvel and the wider world

- A documentary series exploring the intersection between Marvel and the wider world Marvel's What If...? - An animated series exploring alternative scenarios from the MCU

- An animated series exploring alternative scenarios from the MCU Monsters at Work - A TV prequel to the Monsters Inc movies

- A TV prequel to the Monsters Inc movies Moon Knight - Ultra-rich Moon Knight (aka Marc Spector) will arrive in the MCU in the next few years

- Ultra-rich Moon Knight (aka Marc Spector) will arrive in the MCU in the next few years Ms. Marvel - A series revolving around the MCU's first Muslim superhero

A series revolving around the MCU's first Muslim superhero Noelle - A live action Christmas comedy movie

- A live action Christmas comedy movie Rogue Trip - A tourism show hosted by Bob Woodruff

- A tourism show hosted by Bob Woodruff Shop Class - A gameshow where teams of students are tasked with designing new contraptions

- A gameshow where teams of students are tasked with designing new contraptions She-Hulk - Jennifer Walters makes her MCU debut in the upcoming series

- Jennifer Walters makes her MCU debut in the upcoming series Star Wars: The Clone Wars season 7 - A new season to the animated Star Wars show

- A new season to the animated Star Wars show Stargirl - A teen movie inspired by the novel of the same name

- A teen movie inspired by the novel of the same name The Falcon and The Winter Soldier - A live-action series with Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan reprising the title roles

- A live-action series with Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan reprising the title roles The Mandalorian - A live-action Star Wars series focused on the adventures of a bounty hunter

- A live-action Star Wars series focused on the adventures of a bounty hunter The Phineas and Ferb movie - A movie spin-off to the popular animated Disney show

- A movie spin-off to the popular animated Disney show The World According to Jeff Goldblum - An entertainment documentary series hosted by... Jeff Goldblum

- An entertainment documentary series hosted by... Jeff Goldblum Timmy Failure - A movie based on the book series of the same name

- A movie based on the book series of the same name Togo - A live action drama starring Willem Dafoe

- A live action drama starring Willem Dafoe Untitled Cassian Andor Star Wars show - A live-action prequel series to the events of Rogue One starring Diego Luna's Resistance soldier

- A live-action prequel series to the events of Rogue One starring Diego Luna's Resistance soldier WandaVision - A live-action series with Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany returning as Wanda Maximoff and Vision

Are Disney Plus shows and movies in their original format?

It varies on a case-by-case basis, but one of the major complaints so far has to do with certain alterations.

Seasons 1-19 of The Simpsons are now presented in a more modern-day 16:9 format compared to the 4:3 original. There are also a handful of changes to Star Wars on Disney Plus, including a baffling addition: Greedo saying "McClunkey" before meeting his end.

There are also other shows that have been stretched thanks to its aspect ratio (such as Rescue Rangers), while more insensitive cartoons from Disney's history now come bundled with a disclaimer.

How important are the Disney Plus MCU shows?

Marvel hasn't been shy in telling everyone just how crucial the slate of Disney+ streaming service MCU shows will be to the universe-at-large moving forward and, unlike other MCU shows, will actually be part of the main Phases.

Captain Marvel producer Mary Livanos has already pledged that the MCU shows on Disney Plus will "directly affect" what you see in the movies. The head of Marvel Studios himself, Kevin Feige, has also said that the new MCU series, potentially ones such as Falcon and the Winter Soldier, will interact with the movies "in a big way."

So, unlike the Netflix Marvel shows of yore, the Disney Plus equivalent will be almost unmissable. That means that any MCU fan will need a Disney+ streaming service subscription to get the full picture.

The Marvel Phase 4 reveal at SDCC has given us a fuller picture of just how much the Disney Plus MCU shows will affect the properties on the big screen. Scarlet Witch, for example, is in WandaVision, as well as Doctor Strange's sequel, Multiverse of Madness, within months of each other. Feig has also said the Loki series will directly affect Doctor Strange 2. We don't know the story details yet, but don't be surprised if time-travel antics are involved.

Disney Plus app: downloads and compatible devices

Details about the Disney Plus app have been revealed - including what devices you will be able to stream from. At launch, the Disney Plus app will be available on Apple TV, Android devices, Chromecast, iPads and iPhones, PS4, Roku, and Xbox One.

As of writing, there is no Nintendo Switch Disney Plus app to speak of.

Here's the full list of devices compatible with Disney Plus:

Amazon

Google

iOS

PS4

Roku

Xbox One

However, there is good news for those looking to watch on-the-go. As revealed by Disney Plus CEO Bob Iger, Disney Plus downloads will not only let you watch offline, you'll also be able to keep content that gets removed from the service, just as long as you remain an active Disney Plus subscriber. Get ready to fill up those hard drives, folks!

And as for profiles: you can set seven separate users up on the Disney Plus app. There's even an option for child-friendly profiles for those aged seven and under, complete with parental controls. And you can now have Baby Yoda as your profile pic.

Every Disney Plus TV show and movie

At launch, there are currently over 300 movies, including the likes of Moana and Frozen. For a breakdown, that includes: 18 Pixar movies, eight Star Wars movies (everything except Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which arrives on Decembe 26), and eight Marvel Studios movies (Iron Man, Iron Man 3, Thor: The Dark World, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Ant-Man, Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers: Endgame and Captain Marvel). An extra 100 movies are still set to come in 2020, including some or potentially all of the MCU movie collection, minus those standalones tied up with other studios (Spider-Man and Sony; Hulk and Universal)

But that's not even close to scratching the surface of the sheer amount on offer. Classics such as Snow White, Pinocchio, and Fantasia are all there day one, plus nostalgia-filled series, such as the '90s X-Men Animated Series are included as part of the Disney Plus package. For more on what's coming this month, check out our new on Disney Plus update for December.

There are so many options, that it would be nigh-on impossible to include them all here. Instead, Disney has covered the hard yards and listed literally every single show and movie available on Disney Plus from launch day in probably the longest Twitter thread in history. Seriously. Anything you can think of is most likely there. The Simpsons, the vast majority of Pixar movies, and even some uber-weird offerings like The Shaggy D.A. The only notable absence so far appears to be Malcolm in the Middle's entire run, which should come at a later date.

They even come with bonus features. Avengers: Endgame has a notable deleted scene, while there are bloopers, commentaries, and more available through some series and movies' "Extras" section.

Bookmark it below and scroll at your leisure. It might take a while.

It. Is. Time. From Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to The Mandalorian, check out basically everything coming to #DisneyPlus in the U.S. on November 12.Pre-order in the U.S. at https://t.co/wJig4STf4P today: https://t.co/tlWvp23gLF pic.twitter.com/0q3PTuaDWTOctober 14, 2019

Plus, if you have a spare 197 minutes, there's also the entire catalogue, in video form.

And that's the entire Disney Plus catalogue – all wrapped in just over three hours... Looking for something a little different? Here's our list of the most underrated shows and movies on Disney Plus. Happy streaming!