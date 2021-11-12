Disney Plus Day: What time does the Marvel stream start?

Disney Plus Day has arrived – which means there's a whole load of new content available on the streaming service. Most notable: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Jungle Cruise are now both available to watch at no extra cost to your normal subscription, so you can enjoy Marvel's latest and The Rock's adventure from the comfort of your living room.

There's still much more to come. As well as the stuff that's already been made available on Disney Plus, we can expect various new announcements in a set of live streams due to happen later today. We've already had a leak, showcasing a behind-the-scenes look at the Obi-Wan Kenobi series. And there's more to come from Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, and more. Here's what time that all kicks off on Disney Plus Day.

What time is the Marvel stream on Disney Plus Day?

(Image credit: Marvel)

A special presentation from Pixar starts at 8am ET/10am ET/4pm GMT.

Another from Marvel at 8.45am ET/10.45am ET/4.45pm GMT.

Keep your eyes glued to Disney Plus socials, plus our own, for all the latest from Disney.

How can I watch the Disney Plus Day stream?

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

All the new movies and shows rolling out this Disney Plus Day are for subscribers, streaming exclusively on Disney Plus (unlike Netflix's Tudum, which could be watched on YouTube). If you're not subscribed, the box below will help you out.

However, plenty of trailers, exclusive clips, and appearances from Disney Plus creators and stars of all your favorite Disney, Pixar, and Marvel movies and shows will be available to watch on Disney's social media channels.

Watch on Disney Plus Watch on Disney Plus

Make sure you don't miss Disney Plus Day. Prices for th streaming service start at $6.99 / £5.99 / AU$11.99 per month (or $69.99 / £59.99 / AU$119.99 per year).



Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Jungle Cruise, and Home Sweet Home Alone are all on the streamer like you would any other TV show or movie.

How do I sign up for Disney Plus?

(Image credit: Disney)

If you're looking to get a Disney Plus subscription ahead of Disney Plus Day, it couldn't be easier. Prices in the UK start at £7.99 a month, while US prices start at $7.99 a month – or you can bundle Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus into one package for a monthly price of $13.99. Check out our full guide to getting a Disney Plus sign-up right here.

What can I watch on Disney Plus Day?

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

There's a huge amount of content arriving on Disney Plus Day. We've rounded up everything announced so far below:

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – streaming free following its theatrical release.

Jungle Cruise – streaming free after its hybrid theatrical and Premier Access release.

Marvel Special Look – described as "a special celebrating the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Disney Plus with an exciting look towards the future."

Boba Fett special – this will be "celebrating the origins and legacy" of the character.

Home Sweet Home Alone – the fifth movie in the Home Alone franchise, streaming free.

The World According to Jeff Goldblum From National Geographic – five episodes of season 2.

The Simpsons short – the new short "pays tribute to Disney Plus's marquee brands."

Disney and Pixar's Ciao Alberto – a Luca short.

Olaf Presents – a new series that sees the Frozen snowman recount classic Disney stories in his own way.

Disney shorts – Frozen Fever, Feast, Paperman, Get a Horse!, and more.

Dopesick – a series starring Michael Keaton, which is hitting Disney Plus Star internationally.

Fan celebration – this will include "breaking news, first looks, new trailers, exclusive clips, and appearances from Disney Plus creators and stars."

The Making of Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles – a documentary feature Billie Eilish’s recent Disney Plus concert special.

Marvel Assembled: The Making of Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings – behind the scenes of the latest Marvel movie.

Marvel Studios Legends: Hawkeye – revisiting all of Hawkeye’s best moments from the MCU in preparation for the upcoming Disney Plus original series.

Enchanted – the 2007 musical fantasy starring Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey.

Spin – a new Disney Channel original movie.

Fancy Nancy season 3 – all episodes.

Along with all that, ABC, Disney Channel, ESPN and ESPN Plus, Freeform, FX, Hulu, and National Geographic are joining in on the fun, as well as Disney Parks and Resorts, Disney Cruise Line, and shopDisney.

This isn't everything that will be part of Disney Plus Day, either, so stay tuned for more announcements.

