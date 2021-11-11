Discord won't implement NFT integration after all

Discord has walked back its hint at integrated NFT use.

Last week on November 8, Discord CEO and co-founder Jason Citron hinted that the PC app would incorporate elements of NFTs, in a post to his Twitter account. Three days later on November 11, Citron has now poured cold water on the entire prospect, writing in the tweet below that the company has "no current plans to ship this internal concept."

Thanks for all the perspectives everyone. We have no current plans to ship this internal concept. For now we're focused on protecting users from spam, scams and fraud. Web3 has lots of good but also lots of problems we need to work through at our scale. More soon.November 11, 2021 See more

Additionally, Citron thanks everyone for their "perspectives," and further adds that they're "focused on protecting users from spam, scams, and fraud." However, the co-founder also adds that there'll be "more soon" on the matter, possibly alluding to proposed NFT integration returning at some point in the future.

This all follows after some very strong pushback from Discord users, in the three days since Citron first teased the addition of NFTs to Discord. Users replied to Citron's original post on Twitter, writing that they'd be canceling their Discord Nitro subscriptions with immediate effect. So strong was the pushback, that Citron and Discord have apparently stamped out any NFT-related plans.

Elsewhere however, we've seen recent pro-NFT comments from various games companies. Last week for example, EA CEO Andrew Wilson commented that NFTs were a part of the future of the video game industry, adding that he believed FIFA players wanted EA to integrate NFTs into the sports sim. Ubisoft has similarly embraced NFTs, and lists several NFT companies like Horizon and NonFungible as partners on their website.

