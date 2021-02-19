Diablo 2 Resurrected brings the Blizzard classic to consoles for the first time

Diablo 2: Resurrected brings a remastered version of the classic Blizzard ARPG to consoles for the first time. The Diablo 2 remaster will also be available on PC, and features a 4K upgrade, and the Lord of Destruction expansion, and will be released later this year.

Diablo 2 first came out on PC in 2000, and twenty years later the remaster will be on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, and Nintendo Switch. There will be cross-progression support for the platforms that allow it, as well as two-player co-op and PvP dueling.

Every inch of the game has been given some 2021 polish, with new 3D models, remade cinematics, and upgraded audio. But if you're in a nostalgic mood (*raises hand), you can always toggle back to the original 2D look of the game.

The story continues the tale of the land of Sanctuary, and features a hero gone rogue thanks to a demonic bad influence. Players can choose their class from Amazon, Necromancer, Barbarian, Sorceress, and Paladin to play through the missions with, and the Lord of Destruction expansion adds the Assassin and the Druid.

The announcement came at BlizzCon 2021 today, ahead of a weekend of updates and deep dives into all the studio's big titles. We'll keep you updated on everything, from Diablo 4 to Overwatch 2 and some possible surprise announcements, so keep checking in as the BlizzCon party rages on.

For everything to play right now, check out our round-up of the best games of 2021 so far.