Dev Patel reflects on his unsuccessful Star Wars audition

Dev Patel has had a varied career, starting out in UK teen drama Skins and going on to star in movies like Slumdog Millionaire , Chappie , The Personal History of David Copperfield , and, now, medieval epic The Green Knight. However, one thing he's never done is get involved with any of the big franchises. In the latest issue of Total Film , the actor reflects on the time he auditioned for Star Wars (spoiler: he didn't get the part).

"I don’t know if you’re allowed to talk about it, because you sign an NDA. But yeah, I think everyone did. Everyone auditioned for Star Wars," he says. "I remember, I think I was doing Marigold 2 , and I sent them an iPhone video from my trailer in India. The next minute, I got a call-back, and I was there, and that was fascinating."

Would he be interested in being part of a comic book franchise? "I mean, look, I’m not opposed to it. Those movies are a real spectacle when done right," Patel says. "I guess if I fit in these worlds... I don’t know. The alchemy hasn’t been right for me, personally yet. These journeys with people like David [Lowery, director of The Green Knight], and stuff like that, have really been the most nourishing."

He adds: "I don’t want to shit on those movies, because there are some incredible performers that manage to go off and win Oscars, and then go and do a big Marvel movie. And there are films like Black Panther that culturally changed the paradigm in massive ways. I liked the first Captain America . I thought that was amazing, the action in that. And so it’s just finding the right one. It’s being invited along, and also finding the right one. The ones that I have been offered, which I can’t talk about, haven’t quite worked for me."

When we mention that his name is often thrown around in relation to James Bond, he says: "I don’t know why that is. I guess that I should take it as a compliment. But I feel like hasn’t every young British actor been associated with Bond at some point, I’m sure?"

The Green Knight will arrive in US theaters on July 30. While we wait, check out our list of the other upcoming movies to get excited about in 2021 and beyond.

For the rest of our interview with Green, pick up a copy of the new issue of Total Film magazine when it hits newsstands in stores and on digital retailers from Friday, July 23.

And if you're a fan of Total Film magazine, be sure to subscribe so you never miss an issue. With the current subscription offer, you can get the mag (in print or digital) for half price! That's just £2.50 per issue. As a print subscriber, you'll get the issue delivered to your door before it hits newsstands. You'll also receive an exclusive (and snazzy) subscriber cover. Head to MagazinesDirect to find out more (Ts & Cs apply).