Popular

Here's everything new to Destiny 2's Eververse store in the Season of the Forge

By

Exotic skins, emotes, ghost shells, shaders, ships, sparrows, and transmat effects

Ahead of Destiny 2: The Black Armory, Bungie has opened the gates on Destiny 2's Season of the Forge. We've got a nice new balance patch to chew on, new pinnacle weapons to earn, and dozens of new Eververse items to chase. Destiny 2's annual pass comes with bonus Silver you can spend on Eververse items, and you can now earn Bright Dust more reliably thanks to the Eververse bounties, so these items are more obtainable than ever. With time and patience, you can acquire most everything in the store without spending a dime. That being said, here's everything the Eververse store is selling in the new season. 

Exotic armor skins

Image 1 of 6

Young Ahamkara's Spine

Young Ahamkara's Spine
Image 2 of 6

Graviton Forfeit

Graviton Forfeit
Image 3 of 6

Sunbracers

Sunbracers
Image 4 of 6

Lunafaction Boots

Lunafaction Boots
Image 5 of 6

One-Eyed Mask

One-Eyed Mask
Image 6 of 6

Doom Fang Pauldrons

Doom Fang Pauldrons

Legendary armor sets

Image 1 of 3

Image 2 of 3

Image 3 of 3

Exotic weapon skins

Image 1 of 10

Ace of Spades

Ace of Spades
Image 2 of 10

MIDA Multi-Tool

MIDA Multi-Tool
Image 3 of 10

Polaris Lance

Polaris Lance
Image 4 of 10

Prometheus Lens

Prometheus Lens
Image 5 of 10

Suros Regime

Suros Regime
Image 6 of 10

Two-Tailed Fox

Two-Tailed Fox
Image 7 of 10

One Thousand Voices

One Thousand Voices
Image 8 of 10

Queenbreaker

Queenbreaker
Image 9 of 10

Skyburner's Oath

Skyburner's Oath
Image 10 of 10

Black Talon

Black Talon

Legendary weapon skins 

Image 1 of 8

Parcel of Stardust

Parcel of Stardust
Image 2 of 8

Trust

Trust
Image 3 of 8

Distant Relation

Distant Relation
Image 4 of 8

Pillager

Pillager
Image 5 of 8

Hazard of the Cast

Hazard of the Cast
Image 6 of 8

Bygones

Bygones
Image 7 of 8

Dreaded Venture

Dreaded Venture
Image 8 of 8

No Turning Back

No Turning Back

Exotic Ghost shells

Image 1 of 4

Image 2 of 4

Image 3 of 4

Image 4 of 4

Legendary Ghost shells

Image 1 of 15

Image 2 of 15

Image 3 of 15

Image 4 of 15

Image 5 of 15

Image 6 of 15

Image 7 of 15

Image 8 of 15

Image 9 of 15

Image 10 of 15

Image 11 of 15

Image 12 of 15

Image 13 of 15

Image 14 of 15

Image 15 of 15

Shaders

Image 1 of 6

Image 2 of 6

Image 3 of 6

Image 4 of 6

Image 5 of 6

Image 6 of 6

Exotic ships

Image 1 of 3

Image 2 of 3

Image 3 of 3

Legendary ships

Image 1 of 14

Image 2 of 14

Image 3 of 14

Image 4 of 14

Image 5 of 14

Image 6 of 14

Image 7 of 14

Image 8 of 14

Image 9 of 14

Image 10 of 14

Image 11 of 14

Image 12 of 14

Image 13 of 14

Image 14 of 14

Exotic sparrows

Image 1 of 3

Image 2 of 3

Image 3 of 3

Legendary sparrows

Image 1 of 14

Image 2 of 14

Image 3 of 14

Image 4 of 14

Image 5 of 14

Image 6 of 14

Image 7 of 14

Image 8 of 14

Image 9 of 14

Image 10 of 14

Image 11 of 14

Image 12 of 14

Image 13 of 14

Image 14 of 14

Head to page two for GIFs of all the emotes and transmat effects available in the Season of the Forge.  

See comments