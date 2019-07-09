Destiny 2 Moments of Triumph 2019 triumph list and rewards explained

Destiny 2 Shadowkeep will kick off Year 3 of Destiny 2 this September, but before the big DLC arrives, Bungie's looking to send off Year 2 with a bang through another Moments of Triumph event. The Destiny 2 Moments of Triumph 2019 features 24 triumphs and is much simpler than the 2018 event - no more finicky quest steps and bounties. As Bungie explained in a blog post, you just have to "complete in-game triumphs, unlock rewards." The event is now live and runs through August 27.

Here's the big list of Destiny 2 Moments of Triumph 2019 triumphs:

Destiny 2 Moments of Triumph 2019 triumph list

Regular triumphs

Mission: Nothing Left to Say - complete the mission Nothing Left to Say in the Forsaken campaign

Forges Afield - forge 10 Black Armory weapons from Black Armory frames or research frames

Prime Fashion - win a Gambit Prime match while wearing a full set of Notorious (Tier 3) armor

Bedazzled - Fully upgrade the Chalice of Opulence

Exotic Arsenal - obtain Bad Juju, Outbreak Perfected, and Whisper of the Worm by completing their Exotic missions

The Vault - Amass gear in your collections

Gun for Hire - complete 50 bounties throughout the solar system (not retroactive)

Challenger - complete 10 weekly challenges throughout the solar system (not retroactive)

For the Vanguard - complete 25 Strikes in any Strike playlist (not retroactive)

Vanguard Pinnacle Weapons - earn a Vanguard pinnacle weapon from any season

Legendary Valor - reach Legend Valor (Quickplay) rank in any season

Crucible Pinnacle Arsenal - earn a Crucible pinnacle weapon from any season

Mythic - reach Mythic rank in Gambit

Gambit Pinnacle Arsenal - earn a Gambit pinnacle weapon from any season

Never Again - complete the Shattered Throne dungeon

O Murderer Mine - complete the Last Wish raid

Valiant Savior - complete the Scourge of the Past raid

In the Shadow of the Kingdom of Sorrow - complete the Crown of Sorrow raid

Solstice of Heroes triumphs

At the time of writing, only 22 of the 24 Destiny 2 Moments of Triumph 2019 are available. The missing triumphs are tied to the upcoming Solstice of Heroes event, and judging from last year's event, they are:

Fashion Hero - upgrade the full Solstice of Heroes armor set to Legendary quality

Above and Beyond - Masterwork any piece of Solstice of Heroes armor

Bungie previously published a list of triumphs, and all but four are now available in-game. That being said, two of the triumphs purportedly tied to the Solstice of Heroes are also available and completable in-game, so it seems like some wires got crossed on Bungie's end. For the time being, it's safe to assume that you'll just need to upgrade and Masterwork the Solstice of Heroes armor to finish the Destiny 2 Moments of Triumph 2019.

Completing all 24 Moments of Triumph will unlock the Moments of Triumph 2019 Seal and the MMXIX title (2019 in Roman numerals). If you complete just one triumph, you'll get the Moments of Triumph 2019 emblem. Five triumphs will get you the Sparrow, ten will get you the ship, and 15 will unlock the Moments of Triumph T-Shirt in the Bungie store. Here's what all that looks like:

(Image credit: Bungie)